Nassjo vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2025

Nassjo will entertain defending champions Hacken at Skogsvallen Nässjö in the second round of the Svenska Cupen on Thursday. The hosts can pull off an upset here, but the defending champions have lifted the cup trophy in two of the last three editions and are strong favorites.

Ad

The hosts met IFK Tidaholm in the first round in June, and they registered a 3-0 away win. Andrej Andrijic scored in the first half, while Albin Bromander and Nenad Stojanovic added goals in quick succession after the break.

The visitors will play for the first time this month and have seen conclusive results in their last six games across all competitions, recording three wins. They met GAIS in their previous outing before the international break and suffered a 2-1 loss in the Allsvenskan, which was their second consecutive defeat.

Ad

Trending

Nassjo vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

The hosts are back in the competition for the first time since the 2014 edition. They were eliminated from the first round.

The defending champions have lost their last two away games, scoring just once.

The Wasps' last defeat in the Cupen was registered at home last season.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last four games in all competitions.

The hosts have won just one of their last three games in the Svenska Cupen. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in all these games.

The defending champions have scored one goal apiece in two of their last four away games and have also conceded one goal apiece in two matches.

Ad

Nassjo vs Hacken Prediction

The hosts were last in action against Hjulsbro IK in the Division 3 Nordöstra Götaland last week and suffered a 4-3 home loss. They are winless in their last five games.

Getingarna had lost their two games before the international break and will look to get their title defense underway with a win. They have lost just one of their last eight games in the Cupen.

Ad

The visitors have a clear advantage in terms of squad quality in this fixture, and considering their recent record in the Cupen, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nassjo 1-3 Hacken

Nassjo vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hacken to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More