National team wants Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick as new boss - reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Ragnick has been approached to become the new manager of the Austrian national team, according to reports.

The 63-year-old was given the Old Trafford job in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before staying on for a further two years in a consultancy role, according to Sky Sports.

However, Ragnick's reign hasn't been as successful as many fans would have hoped, with Kurier reporting that the Austrian FA's sporting director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester yesterday to hold talks over the country's vacant head coach role.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 The Austrian Football Association want Ralf Rangnick as their next manager. Sporting Director Peter Schöttel flew to Manchester yesterday to talk to Rangnick. [ @KURIER_SPORT 🗞 The Austrian Football Association want Ralf Rangnick as their next manager. Sporting Director Peter Schöttel flew to Manchester yesterday to talk to Rangnick. [@KURIER_SPORT]

Austria are searching for a new manager following a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign, which ended in a play-off defeat to Wales last week in Cardiff.

The report also claims that the German manager has made no decision on his future, having never coached an international side before in his long career.

Before taking the Manchester United job, Ragnick had only been a full-time manager in two of the previous ten seasons, having been more involved in executive roles over the past decade, particularly at Red Bull Leipzig.

Ragnick has been criticized during his time at the Red Devils for trying to implement a style of play the players cannot get used to, and has won eight of his 16 Premier League games in charge, while also crashing out of the Champions League and FA Cup following home defeats in both competitions.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Spot on again from Ralf Rangnick.



Basically telling Man Utd to sign players based on the manager's needs and style of play, not random signings who don't fit into the manager's system. Spot on again from Ralf Rangnick.Basically telling Man Utd to sign players based on the manager's needs and style of play, not random signings who don't fit into the manager's system. https://t.co/o2t9xxZaPK

Could Ragnick take on multiple roles while Manchester United consultant

The Daily Mail reports that Ragnick is set to work just six days per month when he takes up his role as Man United consultant, a role which is still yet to be specifically described.

Depending on the specifics of the consultancy role, Ragnick may feel that he can take on multiple jobs, but this would of course leave him open to criticism from the Old Trafford fanbase as well as Austrian supporters.

The report also claims that the German has not been consulted on who the club's new manager should be, but has made it clear that the club will need several transfer windows to sort out the current playing squad.

Rumors have been leaking from the Manchester United dressing room all season, with ESPN reporting in February that United players have become 'frustrated' with Ragnick's methods, and even referring to his assistant coach Chris Armas as 'Ted Lasso'.

United currently sit seventh in the Premier League, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, with the club's quest to compete in the Champions League again next season in a quagmire.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @utdreport Ralf Rangnick on Man Utd next manager: "Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be: how does he want to play and what kind of players do we need? Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo. What do we need?". Ralf Rangnick on Man Utd next manager: "Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be: how does he want to play and what kind of players do we need? Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo. What do we need?". 👀🔴 #MUFC @utdreport https://t.co/faJ58k2VQO

Edited by S Chowdhury