UEFA Nations League: Predicting the outcome of each group

Mathew Cohen FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

With the majority of the group stage matches already concluded, we have a pretty good idea of who the front-running sides are, along with who haven't quite reached their potential. Now that the semi-final draw is edging ever closer, League A's finest will be looking to put in their best performances in an effort to qualify.

Let's see who's got the best chance of overcoming their group of death in an effort to be crowned the inaugural Nations League Champions come June 2019:

Group 1

With France currently topping the standings, Netherlands are in second place, trailing by four points. Germany have continued their shocking array of results this year with a 2-1 loss to France, which immediately followed a 3-0 thumping by the Netherlands on the weekend.

It is now mathematically impossible for Die Mannschaft to win the group, and the best they can hope for is to avoid relegation in their match against the Netherlands. Whilst France are still in the driving seat, the Netherlands still hold their fate in their own hands, as back to back wins against France and Germany will see them leapfrog Les Blues and secure a spot in the semis.

We have all seen the type of damage that the Netherlands can do in their own backyard, and fully expect them to come out swinging against the French in their return fixture in Amsterdam.

I predict a shock French exit, whereby the unlikely Oranje underdogs snatch first place from under their noses.

Group 2

Iceland have clearly shown that they lack the consistency needed to compete at this level of football, as they have lost all three matches so far, conceding a colossal 11 goals and only managing to score one. Switzerland and Belgium, on the other hand, are tied on six points each.

Belgium do have a game in hand, however, and edged out Switzerland 2-1 in their match last week. It should be plain sailing here on out for the Belgians, who should win the group so long as they maintain their focus and current form.

Group 3

Whilst the Italians did well to turn their luck around following a 1-0 win against Poland, it seems that Biraghi's winner was too little too late, as the Portuguese have claimed maximum points after victories over both opponents, thus establishing a two-point lead over the Azzuri. Portugal should see out the group barring any disasters, as all they need are two points in their remaining two games in order to make it mathematically impossible for the Italians to top the group.

Group 4

In what has probably been the most intriguing group to follow thus far, we have seen some bizarre score-lines. Following Spain's 2-1 win over England at Wembley (courtesy of Danny Welbeck's equalizer being disallowed), we saw the La Furia Roja rack up another win in a 6-0 thrashing of World Cup runners-up Croatia.

This was followed by yet another unusual result, where England edged out a sub-par Spanish side away from home, with a scoreline of 3-2. This result saw phenomenal counter-attacking football courtesy of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and captain Harry Kane, resulting in three first-half goals for the Three Lions.

Whilst England have upped their game, they will need Croatia to defeat Spain whilst they defeat Croatia at Wembley, which is a lot to ask for. I expect this group to be down to the wire, with Spain edging out the English in what will be a nervous finish.