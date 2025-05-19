Nautico vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2025

Nautico will invite Sao Paulo to Estádio dos Aflitos in the second leg of the third round of the Copa do Brasil on Tuesday. The two sides met in the first leg last month and the visitors registered a 2-1 win.

Timbu have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games. They made it two wins on the spin last week with a 4-0 away triumph over Ypiranga in the Brasileiro Série C.

Tricolor Paulista have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 15 games in all competitions. They returned to winning ways after last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A. Club academy product Oscar made just his second league appearance in that win.

Nautico vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 23 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 15 wins. Timbu have four wins and four games have ended in draws.

Tricolor Paulista are on a four-game winning streak against the hosts, with a 2-1 win in the first leg. They have kept two clean sheets during that period.

Nautico have lost just one of their last 10 home games in competitive games, with that loss registered on penalties.

The visitors have suffered two defeats in their last 18 games in all competitions, with both losses registered on their travels.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last seven away games in all competitions.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Copa do Brasil, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets.

Nautico vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Timbu have won their last two games, scoring six goals while keeping clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, their four wins in this fixture have been registered at home, and they will look to overturn the one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Tricolor Paulista have lost just one of their last four games while recording two wins. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last five away games and will look to build on that form.

Both teams head into the match in good form, but considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back Tricolor Paulista to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nautico 1-2 Sao Paulo

Nautico vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

