Navalcarnero vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2020-21

Navalcarnero host Granada in a Copa Del Rey round-of-16 clash on Thursday evening.

The hosts are currently playing their football in the third tier of the Spanish pyramid. Despite already showing proof of their giant-killing abilities, they face an uphill task against Granada, who have had a good season so far.

In the last round, Navalcarnero beat La Liga strugglers Eibar 3-1 to qualify for the round of 16.

However, since beating Eibar, they have not won either of the two league games that they have played. In their last match, they lost 3-1 to Las Rozas in the Spanish Segunda Division B.

Granada, meanwhile, are going through a dip in form in La Liga. They have won only one of their last five league games, and at the weekend, they were well beaten by Osasuna.

Despite being down to 10 men, Osasuna were the better side in that game, as they beat Granada 3-1.

In the last round of the Copa Del Rey, Granada beat Malaga 2-1, with early goals from Fede Vico and Jorge Molina eventually proving enough.

They will now be looking to emulate last year's Copa Del Rey run, when they eventually made it through to the semifinal, where they were beaten by Athletic Bilbao.

Navalcarnero vs Granada Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that Navalcarnero and Granada face each other in a competitive fixture.

Navalcarnero form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Granada form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Navalcarnero vs Granada Team News

Navalcarnero

At the moment, Navalcarnero have no known injury concerns to deal with before the cup clash against Granada on Thursday night.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada

Yangel Herrera and Yan Eteki are available in this game for Granada. The former has served his suspension, but the latter still remains banned in the league. Maxime Gonalons is expected to be ruled out for at least a few more weeks with his injury.

Injured: Maxime Gonalons

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Navalcarnero vs Granada Predicted XI

Navalcarnero Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nestor Diaz; Victor Calarge, Manu Jaimez, David Gomez, Alex Alonso; Alberto Alonso, Mario Garcia; Ramon Blazquez, David Rodriguez, Dani Del Moral; Juan Esnaider

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Kenedy, Angel Montoro; Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Luis Suarez; Darwin Machis

Navalcarnero vs Granada Prediction

Despite the fact that Navalcarnero have been giant-killers in the Copa Del Rey so far this season, we are predicting a comfortable Granada win in this game.

For a side ranked seventh in La Liga at the moment, Granada should easily be getting the better of a team playing two divisions below them.

Prediction: Navalcarnero 0-3 Granada