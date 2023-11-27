Navbahor vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

Navabahor will invite Al Hilal to the Markaziy Stadion in the AFC Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, recording three wins in four games. The visitors are at the top of the Group D table, thanks to their superior goal difference (+11).

The hosts met Nasajji in their previous outing in the competition earlier this month, recording a 3-1 win. The visitors met Mumbai City and registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.

In their first game back since the international break, the hosts suffered a 2-1 loss to Olympic in the Uzbekistan Super League on Friday. The visitors made history on Friday, recording a 9-0 win over Al Hazm, the biggest win in the Saudi Pro League to date.

Aleksandar Mitrović opened the scoring in the 14th minute while Malcom bagged a second-half hat-trick. It was their 12th win on the trot across all competitions.

Navbahor vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice in the Champions League thus far. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the hosts, with a win and a draw in these games. They met in the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have the joint second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 12 goals, and have the joint-best defensive record, conceding just once in four games.

Navbahor have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games across all competitions recording seven wins and suffering four defeats.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions. They have won 12 games in a row, keeping 11 clean sheets in that period.

They have kept clean sheets in their last six away games in all competitions.

Navbahor vs Al Hilal Prediction

Navbahor are playing in the continental competition for the first time in 23 years and have enjoyed an unbeaten run thus far. They have a 100% record in home games in the Champions League, scoring five goals while conceding just once.

They have lost just one of their last seven home games in all competitions, recording four wins and keeping five clean sheets. Interestingly, they are winless in home meetings against Saudi teams.

Al-Za'eem have been in incredible form this season, suffering just two losses in all competitions. They are undefeated in their 12 away games this season, recording 10 wins and keeping eight clean sheets.

The visitors head into the match following a 9-0 win on Friday and will look to build on that form. Considering their current form and unbeaten record against the hosts, Al Hilal are expected to register a win.

Prediction: Navbahor 1-2 Al Hilal

Navbahor vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes