“Nearly always an 8/10 every game” – David Seaman singles out Arsenal star on ‘another level’ for praise

Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has heaped praise on Gunners star Bukayo Saka after his recent impressive performances for the north London outfit. The former England international goalkeeper is a big fan of Saka's style of play and effectiveness on the pitch.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, Seaman hailed the Arsenal player, telling his listeners:

“What I love about Saka is that when he gets the ball, he wants to go forward, he wants to turn and get at the defenders. He did that in the summer with England and he’s carried it on and gone to another level. He’s nearly always an 8/10 every game.”

Saka is currently enjoying his best ever season with the Gunners, with the Euro 2020 finalist contributing 9 goals and 5 assists in 28 EPL appearances this season.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



It's fully deserved for the Gunners who have controlled the game.



@btsportfootball



Bukayo Saka scores his 10th goal of the season to give #Arsenal the lead against Steven Gerrard's #AVFC It's fully deserved for the Gunners who have controlled the game. Bukayo Saka scores his 10th goal of the season to give #Arsenal the lead against Steven Gerrard's #AVFC. It's fully deserved for the Gunners who have controlled the game. 🎬 @btsportfootballhttps://t.co/hx2urtYGVV

This sees the Englishman sit as one of the best players of his age in the English game at the moment. At just 20 years of age, the Gunners wideman has a lot of time to develop and get even better, despite already providing a terrifying prospect to opposing defenses.

Arsenal will hope to secure a long-term contract extension for their star man and build a team that can have them compete for the big trophies once again.

Arsenal set to fight Aston Villa for Philippe Coutinho: Reports

Brazil v Chile - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

The Gunners have been linked with Philippe Coutinho in recent weeks, and are reportedly set to fight for his signature. Aston Villa, where the star is currently on loan, are intent on making the loan deal more permanent.

According to Mundo Deportivo, both clubs will have to face each other in the battle to bring Coutinho back to the Premier League on a permanent basis. The Villans may have an option to buy the star via the loan deal, but Coutinho will reportedly refrain from making a decision about his future now.

Mundo Deportivo have also stated that the Gunners have already made contact with the Brazilian's camp, but the star is yet to make a decision. He is reportedly waiting for the Premier League season to end before deciding if he will remain at Villa Park or pursue a career with another English outfit.

Coutinho has had six goals and three assists in ten games for Aston Villa since January.

Edited by Ashwin