NEC Nijmegen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

NEC Nijmegen will host AZ Alkmaar at Stadion de Goffert on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be desperate to turn around their abysmal recent form and return to winning ways.
NEC failed to complete their comeback after going three goals down by the 62nd minute of their 3-2 loss to Heerenveen last time out, marking their third consecutive loss. Dick Schreuder’s side won their first three games of the season but have struggled to get results since the international break due to defensive lapses and will be looking to address those flaws this weekend.
AZ remain unbeaten in their last 11 league games, going back to last season, but have dropped points in their last two games, holding Feyenoord to a 3-3 draw before being held to a 2-2 draw by PEC Zwolle last weekend. Maarten Martens' side are sat in fourth place going into Sunday's game and will be looking to get a result that could see them finish the matchday one point off the top of the table.
NEC Nijmegen vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This weekend's clash will mark the 79th meeting between these two sides. NEC Nijmegen have won 17 of the previous matchups, and 27 have ended in draws, while AZ Alkmaar have won the remaining 34.
- The hosts have won just two of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 11 goals across those games.
- The visitors have a stellar goal-scoring record in this fixture with 21 goals scored across their last 10.
- NEC have lost the last three games despite scoring seven goals across those games and currently have the joint-best offensive record in the league with 19 goals scored in just six games.
NEC Nijmegen vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction
NEC are slight underdogs going into the weekend due to their poor recent form and poor record in recent editions of this fixture.
De Kaasboeren should get at least a point when they take the trip to Nijmegen and could go a step further to win this one, should they stay switched on for the entirety of the contest.
Prediction: NEC Nijmegen 1-2 AZ Alkmaar
NEC Nijmegen vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)