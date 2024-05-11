NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

NEC Nijmegen and Feyenoord square off at the Stadion de Goffert in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign on Sunday. Both sides went head-to-head in the Dutch Cup final three weeks ago, with Arne Slot’s men securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

NEC Nijmegen returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed 10-man Excelsior 3-0 at the Stadion Woudestein.

Prior to that, Rogier Meijer’s side were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat against Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup final on April 21.

With 50 points from 32 matches, Nijmegen are sixth in the Eredivisie table, two points behind fifth-placed Ajax in the automatic UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results last time out as they ran out 5-0 winners against a toothless PEC Zwolle side at De Kuip.

Slot’s men have won five games on the trot and are unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions since losing to AS Roma on penalties in the Europa League playoff on February 22.

Feyenoord are currently second in the league standings, 15 points above third-placed FC Twente just outside the automatic Champions League qualification places.

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

Feyenoord have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides. Nijmegen have picked up eight wins in that time while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in 10 consecutive games against the hosts, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in December 2015.

NEC Nijmegen Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Team News

NEC Nijmegen

Nijmegen will be without Philippe Sandler, Bart van Rooij, Borges Sanches, Bas Dost and Kas de Wit, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Philippe Sandler, Bart van Rooij, Borges Sanches, Bas Dost, Kas de Wit

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Mats Wieffer, Quilindschy Hartman and Gjivai Zechiël are all on the Feyenoord injury table and will miss Sunday’s game.

Injured: Mats Wieffer, Quilindschy Hartman, Gjivai Zechiël

Suspended: None

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

NEC Nijmegen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs; Brayann Pereira, Mathias Ross, Bram Nuytinck, Youri Baas; Mees Hoedemakers, Kodai Sano; Roberto Gonzalez, Tjaronn Chery, Sylla Sow; Koki Ogawa

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Timon Wellenreuther; Lutsharel Geertruida, Thomas Beelen, David Hancko, Marcos Lopez; Quinten Timber, Ramiz Zerrouki; Yankuba Minteh, Calvin Stengs, Luka Ivanusec; Ayase Ueda

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have been utterly dominant in recent meetings between the sides and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. Slot’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we see them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: NEC Nijmegen 1-3 Feyenoord