NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven visit the Goffertstadion on Saturday (April 1) to face NEC Nijmegen in Eredivisie as they look to continue their unbeaten run.

Since losing 1-0 to Emmen on January 24, the Lighbulbs have gone their next eight without defeat but went into the international break off a 1-1 draw with Vitesse. Xavier Simons' eighth-minute opener for the visitors was canceled out by an own goal from Ibrahim Sangare after the hour mark.

With 53 points from 26 games, Eindhoven are third in the league, just two behind reigning champions Ajax and eight behind leaders Feyenoord. NEC, though, are down in eighth in the standings with 34 points, and are looking to build on their latest win.

The Nijmegen outfit went into the international break off a 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk, courtesy of a Oussama Tannane brace either side of an Elayis Tavsan strike.

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 37 previous clashes, Eindhoven have won 30 times and lost just twice.

Eindhoven have won their last ten clashes with Nijmegen

The visitors have scored at least thrice in their last two games with Nijmegen

Having drawn against Vitesse in their last game, Eindhoven could see two stalemates in a row for the first time since January.

Eindhoven have scored in their last eight league games.

Nijmegen have lost just one of their last six games, winning thrice.

The hosts are unbeaten in ten home league games since losing 1-0 to Twente in August.

NEC's Landry Dimata has scored in their last two home league games, netting three times.

Eindhoven have scored 67 league goals this season, the most in the division after Ajax (72).

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Eindhoven are looking to keep the heat on the top two in the division while boasting a terrific record to Nijmegen. The Lightbulbs are on a good run of form and should be able to see off the hosts, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: NEC 1-2 PSV

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

