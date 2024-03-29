NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

NEC Nijmegen and PSV Eindhoven get round 27 of the Eredivisie underway when they lock horns at the Goffertstadion on Saturday (March 30).

NEC were sent crashing back down to earth in their final outing before the international break, losing 1-0 to FC Utrecht at the Stadion Galgenwaard. Rogier Meijer’s side were on a four-game winning streak, including a 2-1 victory over Cambuur in the Dutch Cup semifinals on February 27.

With 39 points from 26 games, NEC are sixth in the Eredivisie, 10 points adrift of the UEFA Europa League qualifying spot.

PSV, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out, edging past FC Twente 1-0 at the Philips Stadion. Before that, Peter Bosz’s men were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 second-leg defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 following a 1-1 first-leg draw.

With 72 points from 26 games, PSV are atop the Eredivisie standings with a healthy 10-point cushion over second-placed Feyenoord.

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV lead 34-2 in their last 41 meetings with NEC.

PSV are on a 12-game winning streak against NEC and are unbeaten in 20 games, winning 18, since November 2008.

Nijmegen are on a run of seven back-to-back home wins across competitions since a 2-1 loss to Ajax on December 3.

PSV are the only unbeaten side in the Eredivisie, with 23 wins in 26 games.

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, anticipate a one-sided affair. PSV should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: NEC 1-3 PSV

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: First to score - PSV (The visitors have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 games with Nijmegen.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last nine clashes.)