NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

NEC Nijmegen will host PSV Eindhoven at Stadion de Goffert on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. Both sides will be keen to get back to winning ways upon their return from the international break.

Ad

NEC failed to take advantage of their chances and were punished via Paul Gladon’s 94th-minute winner as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Fortuna Sittard last time out.

The hosts began the new season with much aplomb, picking up high-scoring wins over NAC Breda, Heracles, and Excelsior, but will be up against a much tougher challenge when they face the defending champions this weekend.

PSV gave SC Telstar their first win in the Dutch top flight in nearly five decades as the defending champions lost 2-0 to the newly promoted side just before the international break. The loss marked Peter Bosz's side's first defeat in the league since March and will leave the visitors keen to bounce back with a solid performance when they take the trip to Nijmegen this weekend.

Ad

Trending

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend's clash will mark the 90th meeting between these two sides. NEC Nijmegen have won only seven of the previous 89 meetings, 18 have ended in draws, while PSV have won the remaining 64.

The hosts have gotten on the scoresheet 12 times across the last 10 editions of this fixture, but have only won one of those games.

The visitors have a stellar goal-scoring record in this fixture, with 29 goals scored across their last 10 games against NEC.

NEC have the best offensive record in the Dutch top-flight this season with 14 goals scored across the first four games, while PSV have the second-best offensive record with 12 goals scored across the same number of games.

Ad

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

NEC Nijmegen are underdogs going into the weekend despite having the home advantage and will need something really special to get all three points.

Boeren will be optimistic to get the win, but will need to avoid complacency and put their best foot forward to avoid any surprises.

Prediction: NEC Nijmegen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last eight games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More