NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

NEC Nijmegen will host PSV Eindhoven at Stadion de Goffert on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. Both sides will be keen to get back to winning ways upon their return from the international break.
NEC failed to take advantage of their chances and were punished via Paul Gladon’s 94th-minute winner as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Fortuna Sittard last time out.
The hosts began the new season with much aplomb, picking up high-scoring wins over NAC Breda, Heracles, and Excelsior, but will be up against a much tougher challenge when they face the defending champions this weekend.
PSV gave SC Telstar their first win in the Dutch top flight in nearly five decades as the defending champions lost 2-0 to the newly promoted side just before the international break. The loss marked Peter Bosz's side's first defeat in the league since March and will leave the visitors keen to bounce back with a solid performance when they take the trip to Nijmegen this weekend.
NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This weekend's clash will mark the 90th meeting between these two sides. NEC Nijmegen have won only seven of the previous 89 meetings, 18 have ended in draws, while PSV have won the remaining 64.
- The hosts have gotten on the scoresheet 12 times across the last 10 editions of this fixture, but have only won one of those games.
- The visitors have a stellar goal-scoring record in this fixture, with 29 goals scored across their last 10 games against NEC.
- NEC have the best offensive record in the Dutch top-flight this season with 14 goals scored across the first four games, while PSV have the second-best offensive record with 12 goals scored across the same number of games.
NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction
NEC Nijmegen are underdogs going into the weekend despite having the home advantage and will need something really special to get all three points.
Boeren will be optimistic to get the win, but will need to avoid complacency and put their best foot forward to avoid any surprises.
Prediction: NEC Nijmegen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last eight games)