NEC vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

NEC Nijmegen and AZ Alkmaar return to competitive action after the international break when they battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 27 clash on Saturday at Rt Verlegh Stadion.

The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 victory at Utrecht a fortnight ago. Vito van Crooij broke the deadlock from the spot in the 82nd minute, which eventually settled the contest.

AZ, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Ajax. All four goals were scored in an exciting half that saw both sides end the game with 10 men. Ajax twice went ahead, through Zico Buurmeester and Ibrahim Sadiq, while Anton Gaaei and Oliver Edvardsen equalised for AZ on each occasion.

The stalemate left De Kaasboeren in sixth spot in the standings, with 44 points from 25 games, while Nijmegen are 11th with 29 points.

NEC vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ have 35 wins from their last 86 head-to-head games with NEC, losing 24.

Their most recent clash in August saw AZ claim a 1-0 home win.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Four of AZ's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Nijmegen have won one of their last six home games, losing three.

AZ are winless in five away games in regulation time, losing two.

Nigmegen's last seven home games have seen both sides score.

NEC vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

NEC have a five-point cushion over the bottom-three and don't have relegation concerns. However, they are just three points behind eighth-placed Sittard and still have a shot at securing continental qualification. Nine of their last 10 home games have produced at least three goals.

AZ, for their part, have struggled to perform at their usual standards this season but have a slim shot at qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. They are five points off third-placed Utrecht.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: NEC 1-2 AZ

NEC vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

