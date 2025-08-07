NEC vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

NEC Nijmegen and Excelsior will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Gofferstadion.

The hosts have not been in competitive action since falling to a 3-2 defeat away to Twente in the UEFA Conference League playoff last season. They concluded their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers last week. Tjarron Chery scored a first-half brace to put them 2-0 up at the break. Augustus Kargbo halved the deficit seven minutes into the second half, but Kento Siogai restored their two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute.

Excelsior, meanwhile, were last in competitive action when they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Jong Ajax in May. They went ahead through Derensili Fernandes' 24th-minute strike, while Rio Robbemond equalized 10 minutes later. Sem van Duijn scored the math-winner in the 88th minute. They gained promotion to the top flight despite the loss following their runners-up finish in Eerste Divisie.

The Rotterdam outfit finalized preparations for their return to the top flight with a 3-2 defeat to Cambuur in a friendly.

NEC vs Excelsior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

NEC Nijmegen have 27 wins from the last 58 head-to-head games. Excelsior were victorious 19 times, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Nijmegen claimed a 3-0 away win.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Nijmegen won five of their six pre-season friendlies (one loss).

The away side on the day is unbeaten in the last four head-to-head games, winning each of the last three.

NEC's last four league games have produced three goals or more.

NEC vs Excelsior Prediction

NEC Nijmegen finished in eighth spot in the regular season last term. They are the favorites to claim maximum points in their opening game of the season against promoted opposition.

Excelsior were relegated the last time they were in the Eredivisie. However, they returned at the first time of asking and will be hoping to have a better outing this time around.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: NEC 2-1 Excelsior

NEC vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - NEC Nijmegen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

