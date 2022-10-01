NEC vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022 

NEC Nijmegen will host Feyenoord at the Goffertstadion in an Eredivisie matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away to FC Utrecht before the international break. The stalemate made it five consecutive draws for Rogier Meijer's side.

Feyenoord fell to a 4-3 away defeat against PSV Eindhoven. The seven-goal thriller saw both sides exchange leads at various points in the game before Armando Obispo scored the match-winner with seven minutes to go. Cody Gakpo, Orkun Kokcu, Danilo and Guus Til were all among the goalscorers.

The defeat saw the Rotterdam outfit drop into fourth spot in the table, having garnered 16 points from 17 matches. They are two points behind leaders PSV. Nijmegen are 11th, with eight points to show for their efforts in seven matches.

Up next for Feyenoord will be a trip to Denmark to face Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League.

NEC vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 59 wins from their previous 90 matches against NEC, while Sunday's hosts have 16 wins to their name, with 15 games ending in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Feyenoord claimed a 4-1 victory away from home.

Each of the last six matches involving Feyenoord have produced three or more goals, with five witnessing three goals or more.

NEC have drawn five matches on the bounce.

Feyenoord have the second-best away record in the league this season.

Each of the last three head-to-head fixtures have produced three or more goals.

Feyenorrd's last three matches on the road produced a total of 20 goals.

NEC vs Feyenoord Prediction

NEC Nijmegen are one of the most compact sides in the league and the hosts are likely to sit deep to try and absorb Feyenoord's pressure.

The visitors have lost consecutive games on the road, having won four on the bounce previously. They need a win here to keep their title aspirations alive and avoid falling further behind the table-toppers.

Arne Slot's side have been involved in some high-scoring matches on their travels in recent weeks but NEC's defensive solidity could curtail this. Nevertheless, Feyenoord's quality should see them through to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: NEC 0-2 Feyenoord

NEC vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half - Second half

