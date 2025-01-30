NEC vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

NEC welcome defending champions PSV to the Goffertstadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday. The hosts have won seven of their 19 games and are 11th in the points table with 23 points, while PSV are atop with 49 points from 20 games.

NEC have enjoyed a 100% record in their league in 2025. They beat Fortuna Sittard 4-1 at home in their previous outing. Sami Ouaissa scored in the first half, while Vito van Crooij, Calvin Verdonk and Thomas Ouwejan added goals in the second.

PSV, meanwhile, suffered a shock 3-1 loss to PEC Zwolle last month but have bounced back well with three consecutive wins. They beat NAC 3-1 at home last week in the Eredivisie, with Guus Til bagging a first-half brace.

They registered their third consecutive 3-2 win in midweek, beating leaders Liverpool in a five-goal UEFA Champions League thriller. Johan Bakayoko, Ismael Saibari and Ricardo Pepi scored in the first half for the Eredivisie side.

NEC vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 93 times across competitions, with PSV leading 66-8.

PSV (65) have the best goalscoring record in the Eredivisie this season, 37 more than NEC.

NEC have won one of their last 23 meetings against the league leaders, with that win coming at home in the Eredivisie last season.

Ten of their last 11 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSV have lost three of their last four away games.

NEC vs PSV Prediction

NEC have won their two league games in 2025, scoring five goals and conceding once. Nonetheless, they have one win in four home games, suffering two losses.

Kodai Sano suffered a foot injury against Fortuna last month and will miss this match. He's the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

PSV, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak, scoring nine goals. They have lost three of their five away Eredivisie games. Nonetheless, they have won 13 of their last 14 meetings against NEC.

Boss Peter Bosz will have to start Luuk de Jong as the lone striker after in-form attacker Ricardo Pepi suffered a knee injury against Liverpool. Malik Tillman is expected to sit this one out while Noa Lang and Sergino Dest face late fitness tests.

Both teams have been in good touch this year, but the league leaders have been in great goalscoring form and are expected to come out on top in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: NEC 1-3 PSV

NEC vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

