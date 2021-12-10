NEC vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

NEC Nijmegen and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 16 fixture on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from their respective defeats in their last games. The hosts suffered a 2-1 loss away to Waalwijk in the league last weekend. Roy Kuijpers scored an injury-time winner to help his side complete a comeback victory.

PSV fell to a harrowing 3-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Mikel Oyarzabal's brace inspired the Basque outfit to a win and eliminated the Dutch side from the competition.

They will turn their attention to domestic action, where they currently sit in third place in the table on 34 points, two points behind table-toppers Ajax. Nijmegen are in 11th place on 19 points.

NEC vs PSV Head-to-Head

PSV have 17 wins from their last 23 matches against NEC Nijmegen. Four games ended in stalemates while Sunday's hosts were victorious on two occasions.

This will be their first meeting since February 2017. Three different men got on the scoresheet to help PSV secure a 3-1 victory in a league game.

NEC form guide: L-L-D-D-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

NEC vs PSV Team News

NEC

Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz, Rens Van Eijden and Jonathan Okita have all been sidelined with injuries.

Joep van der Sluijs and Mathias De Wolf are doubts, while Ivan Marquez Alvarez is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz, Rens Van Eijden, Jonathan Okita

Suspension: Ivan Marquez Alvarez

Doubtful: Joep van der Sluijs and Mathias De Wolf

PSV

Mees Kreekels (knee), Davy Propper (leg), Ryan Thomas (knee), Eran Zahavi (knee), Maximiliano Romero (groin) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all injured.

Injuries: Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero, Shurandy Sambo

Suspension: None

NEC vs PSV Predicted XI

NEC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mattijs Branderhorst (GK); Souffian El Karouani, Cas Odenthal, Calvin Verdonk, Bart van Rooij; Lasse Schone, Dirk Proper; Magnus Mattsson, Jordy Bruijn, Elayis Tavsan; Ali Akman

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Ritsu Doan; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius

NEC vs PSV Prediction

The three-horse race for the title in the Eredivisie is heating up and none of the big three can afford any slip-ups in a race that could go down to the wire.

PSV were atrocious in the defeat to Sociedad and will be eager to get back on track in the league. The visitors have been boosted by the return to fitness of some key players and are favorites to emerge triumphant.

We are backing Roger Schmidt's side to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: NEC 1-3 PSV

Edited by Peter P