Necaxa vs America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022–23

Necaxa will welcome Club America to Estadio Victoria in Liga MX Apertura on Saturday.

Necaxa suffered a 1-0 home loss when the two teams last met in April. Los Rayos will look to avenge that defeat, but America are in good form this season. However, Necaxa talismans Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista could be quite a handful.

America are on an eight-game winnin run and are atop the league table with 28 points. The 13-time Liga MX winners are seeking their first title since 2018. However, they cannot afford any slip-up, with Monterrey only behind on goal difference. This clash will be a fresh title test for America, who will look to establish a comfortable lead atop the standings.

The last time Necaxa took points off America at the Estadio Victoria was in August 2020, when the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

Necaxa vs America Head-to-Head

America have been successful three times in their last five meetings with Necaxa, with one win going the latter's way, and the other ending in a draw.

Necaxa form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Necaxa vs America News

Necaxa

New signing Brayan Garnica will likely keep his place in the XI due to his creativity and consistency. Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista are also injury free, much like the rest of the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

America

Centre-back Bruno Valdez has been sidelined with a muscle injury.

Injured: Bruno Valdez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Necaxa vs America Predicted Xls

Necaxa (4-4-2): Luis Malagon (GK), Alexis Pena, Jose Jaoquin Esquivel, Juan Pablo Segovia, Agustin Oliveros, Angelo Araos, Brian Garcia, Fernando Madrigal, Bryan Garnica, Facundo Batista, Milton Gimenez

America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK), Emilio Lara, Pedro Aquino, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes, Henry Martin, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alex Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo

Necaxa vs America Prediction

America have been victorious in their last five games on the road. They will hope to snatch a sixth straight away win when they travel to Aguascalientes.

With eight goals and four assists this season, Henry Martin remains unstoppable and could have a say on proceedings at the Estadio Victoria. Club America should claim a win.

Prediction: Necaxa 1-2 America

