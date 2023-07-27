Necaxa vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Charlotte will look to confirm their place in the knockouts of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Saturday (July 29) when they play Necaxa at the Bank of America Stadium.

With two points, the Crown are second in the South 4 group, behind domestic rivals FC Dallas. The Hoops have already reached the next stage of the competition.

Interestingly, Charlotte beat Dallas in their last Leagues Cup game on penalties after playing out a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Dallas took the lead twice, but Charlotte pegged them back each time.

In the shootout, Sebastian Lletget and Marco Farfan missed their spot-kicks for the Hoops, but the Crown converted all four of theirs to earn their first win in nine games.

Meanwhile, Necaxa are winless in four games this season, drawing and losing twice apiece. The Eleven Brothers started off with consecutive draws to Toluca and Club Tijuana before Guadalajara inflicted them their first loss of the season. On Wednesday, they lost 3-0 to Dallas in the Leagues Cup.

Without a point, the Mexican side are last in the South 4 group and need to beat Charlotte in regulation time to come in second and advance to the knockouts.

Necaxa vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time.

Necaxa are winless in four competitive games this season, drawing and losing twice apiece.

Necaxa have scored once in four games in the 2023-24 season (1-1 vs Club Tijuana).

Charlotte's last win in regulation time came against LA Galaxy, ten games ago (1-0 in the MLS)/

Charlotte play a Mexican team for the first time.

Necaxa's game against Dallas was their first against an American team.

Necaxa vs Charlotte Prediction

Necaxa have struggled to find their feet this season, and Charlotte will look to capitalise on that. They only need a draw but are likely to go for the win, especially with the Eleven Brothers unlikely to trouble them defensively, having scored once in four games.

Prediction: Necaxa 0-2 Charlotte

Necaxa vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No