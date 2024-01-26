Necaxa vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Necaxa and Club America will trade tackles in a Liga MX matchday three fixture on Saturday (January 27th).

The hosts are fresh off a 2-1 comeback away victory over Puebla. Lucas Cavallini put Puebla ahead on the hour-mark from the spot while Edgar Mendez drew the game level with 11 minutes left in regulation time. Diber Cambindo scored the match-winner for the visitors five minutes later.

Club America, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away victory over Juarez. Diego Valdes broke the deadlock in the 16th minute before turning provider for Alvaro Fidalgo in the 84th minute.

The victory left the Eagles at the summit of the standings, having garnered maximum points from three games. Necaxa are fifth with six points to show for their efforts in two games.

Necaxa vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have 27 wins from their last 52 games against Necaxa. Saturday's hosts have 14 wins to their name while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Club America claimed a 3-2 home win in August 2023.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Club America's three games this season have ended in a 2-0 victory for the capital side.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Club America are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head, winning six games and drawing two in this sequence.

Necaxa vs Club America Prediction

Necaxa have made a 100% start to the season but will face their biggest test yet this weekend. They will attempt to win a first head-to-head game in nine attempts against Club America but have their work cut out.

Club America are defending champions and have continued from where they left off last season. André Jardine's side have won all three games so far and are yet to concede, scoring twice in each victory.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points in a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Necaxa 1-3 Club America

Necaxa vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club America to score over 1.5 goals