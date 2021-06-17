NED vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 17th, 2021

The Netherlands return with another UEFA Euro 2020 match this week as they lock horns with Austria in an important Group C match at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Austria took their time to hit their stride in their first game of the competition but did well to secure a 3-1 victory against North Macedonia. The Austrians face a stern challenge in their group and will need to work hard to qualify for the knock-outs this year.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, suffered a scare against Ukraine but managed to dig deep to secure an important 3-2 victory. The Oranje have plenty of talent in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

BREAKING: Marko Arnautovic has been banned for Austria’s match vs. the Netherlands for 'insulting another player' after scoring against North Macedonia pic.twitter.com/dZjO9GW7Yd — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2021

Squads to choose from

Netherlands (NED)

Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg; Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal; Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Georginio Wijnaldum; Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst

Austria (AUT)

Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander Schlager; David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, Andreas Ulmer; Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Karim Onisiwo, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Christopher Trimmel; Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands (NED)

Maarten Stekelenburg; Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt; Patrick van Aanholt, Denzel Dumfries, Marten De Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Austria (AUT)

Daniel Bachmann; Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic; Andreas Ulmer, Stefan Laimer, Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Marcel Sabitzer; Christoph Baumgartner, Sasa Kalajdzic

Match Details

Match: Netherlands (NED) vs Austria (AUT), UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match

Date: 18th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Ukraine meet North Macedonia today @ 4pm while Belgium take on Denmark @ 7pm. Netherlands welcome Austria at 10pm. Ukraine and North Macedonia are yet to win a match in #Euro2020 What are your Predictions? Euros action LIVE & in HD on DStv Ch 224 #WorldsBestFootball #DStvEuro2020 pic.twitter.com/dPeWApllpZ — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 17, 2021

Netherlands (NED) vs Austria (AUT) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With 26 goals and 22 assists in 65 appearances, Memphis Depay has a sensational record for the Netherlands and has become their talisman. The Lyon striker was unable to find the back of the net against Ukraine and will be intent on proving his mettle against Austria.

Georginio Wijnaldum is also an excellent choice for the team and his late runs into the penalty area frequently result in goals. Marcel Sabitzer has been impressive for Austria in his own right and will have to step up in the absence of Arnautovic.

Denzel Dumfries was exceptional in the Netherlands' previous game and will be intent on adding to his goal tally in this fixture. Frenkie de Jong ran the show in typical fashion against Ukraine and his improved proficiency in the final third makes him a must-have against Austria.

The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 backs Austria to take something away from this fixture.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Maarten Stekelenburg; Stefan de Vrij, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer; Denzel Dumfries, Konrad Laimer, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (VC), Marcel Sabitzer, Memphis Depay (C), Wout Weghorst

Captain: Memphis Depay (NED), Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum (NED)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Daniel Bachmann; Stefan de Vrij, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer; Denzel Dumfries, Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marcel Sabitzer (VC), Memphis Depay (C)

Captain: Memphis Depay (NED), Vice-Captain: Marcel Sabitzer (AUT)

