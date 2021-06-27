NED vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 27th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a round of knock-out fixtures this weekend as the Netherlands take on Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive so far and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Czech Republic have exceeded expectations at Euro 2020 and will be intent on pulling off another upset this weekend. The Czechs have managed excellent results against both Croatia and Scotland but will have to take it up a notch against a strong Dutch outfit.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have announced themselves as one of the favourites to win Euro 2020. The Oranje have grown in stature under Frank de Boer and will have to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Squads to choose from

Netherlands (NED)

Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg; Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal; Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Georginio Wijnaldum; Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst

Czech Republic (CZR)

Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka, Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima; Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek; Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands (NED)

Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Patrick van Aanholt, Denzel Dumfries, Martin de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum; Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Czech Republic (CZR)

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Ales Mateju; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Vladimir Darida, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Match Details

Match: Netherlands (NED) vs Czech Republic (CZR), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 27th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Netherlands (NED) vs Czech Republic (CZR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The Netherlands have an impressive defensive line going into this game with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Daley Blind in their line-up. Denzel Dumfries has excelled in his role as a wing-back and will want to add to his impressive goal tally this weekend.

Memphis Depay has become the Netherlands' talisman and could potentially make a massive impact on this game. Frenkie de Jong has done a brilliant job in midfield and will play a key role in his side's fortunes against Czech Republic.

The Dutch also have a prolific goalscorer in midfield with Wijnaldum's late runs wreaking havoc in the penalty area. Czech Republic have their own lethal hitman in Patrik Schick and will be intent on troubling the Oranje this weekend.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players expecting Czech Republic to put up an admirable fight against the Netherlands.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Tomas Vaclik; Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick van Aanholt, Vladimir Coufal; Frenkie de Jong, Tomas Soucek, Denzel Dumfries, Georginio Wijnaldum (VC); Patrik Schick, Memphis Depay (C)

Captain: Memphis Depay (NED), Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum (NED)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Tomas Vaclik; Stefan de Vrij, Patrick van Aanholt, Vladimir Coufal; Frenkie de Jong, Tomas Soucek (C), Jakub Jankto, Vladimir Darida, Georginio Wijnaldum (VC); Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Captain: Tomas Soucek (CZR), Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum (NED)

