NED vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 13th, 2021

Netherlands take on Ukraine at the Amsterdam Arena in a Group C Euro 2020 encounter on Sunday. The Netherlands will be favorites heading into the match and will be hoping to start off the tournament in positive fashion.
All eyes will be on Memphis Depay while the likes of Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong will also play crucial roles for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. Ukraine, on the other hand, will be counting on Malinovskiy and Oleksander Zinchenko.
The Oranje head into this match as firm favorites and should be backed for a win tonight.
Squads to choose from
Netherlands (NED)
T Krul, M Steklenburg, M Bizot, S de Vrij, Daley Blind, J Veltman, P van Aanholt, M de Ligt, N Ake, O Wijndal, D Dumfires, J Timber, G Wijnaldum, F De Jong, D Klaasen, M de Roon, T Koopmeiners, R Gravenberch, M Depay, S Berghuis, Q Promes, W Weghorst, L de Jong, D Malen, C Gakpo
Ukraine (UKR)
A Pyatov, G Bushcan, A Trubin, O Zinchenko, M Matviyenko, O Karavayev, E Sobol, V Mykolenko, I Zabarnyi, S Krivtsov, D Popov, O Tymchyk, R Malinovskyi, O Zubkov, Marlos, Sydorchuk, V Tsyhankov, M Shaparenko, T Stepanenko, Y Makarenko, R Bezus, G Sudakov, A Yarmolenko, R Yaremchuk, A Besyedin, A Dovbyk
Predicted Playing XIs
Netherlands (NED)
Maarten Stekelenburg, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
Ukraine (UKR)
ndriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk
Match Details
Match: Netherlands (NED) vs Ukraine (UKR), UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match
Date: 14th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam
Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more
Netherlands (NED) vs Ukraine (UKR) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Netherlands, playing at home, are expected to dominate Ukraine and Dream11 players are advised to pack their team with 7 Netherlands players. Memphis Depay is the obvious captaincy choice while Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong will have plenty of the ball and is a good option for the vice-captaincy option.
From Ukraine, Ruslan Malinovskyi is a must have option, while Oleksandr Zinchenko will be playing a more forward role and could get some good points for Dream11 players.
Fantasy Suggestion #1
Pyatov; De Vrij, Zinchenko, De Ligt, Wijndal; Wijnaldum, Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Frenkie de Jong (VC); Memphis Depay (C), W Weghorst
Captain: Memphis Depay (NED) Vice-captain: Frenkie de Jong (NED)
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Pyatov; De Vrij, Zinchenko, De Ligt, Wijndal, Dumfries; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay (C), W Weghorst (VC)
Captain: Memphis Depay (NED) Vice-captain: Wout Weghorst (NED)
Also Read: Paul Merson's 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award