Neftci vs Olympiacos Piraeus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22 

Neftci will host Olympiacos Piraeus at the Bakcell Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having picked up a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week on home soil. Mady Camara scored the match winner in the 29th minute shorty before receiving his marching orders.

The hosts have their work cut out and need to win by at least two goals to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will face either Lincoln Red Imps or CFR Cluj in the third round of the qualifiers next month.

Neftci vs Olympiacos Piraeus Head-to-Head

Last week's fixture was the first continental meeting between the sides and Olympiacos' victory put them in the driving seat in the tie.

The Greek champions won six of their eight pre-season friendlies before last week's victory and will be looking to complete the job away from home.

Neftci Baku were on a three-game winning run prior to their defeat at the Georgis Karaiskakis Stadium.

Neftci form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Olympiacos form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Neftci vs Olympiacos Piraeus Team News

Neftci

Midfielder Namiq Alasgarov is a doubt for the encounter, having suffered a nose injury last week. Furthermore, defender Mert Celik will not be available for selection, having picked up a red card in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Namiq Alasgarov

Suspension: Mert Celik

Olympiacos

The Greek champions have several fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Baku. Andreas Bouchalakis (calf), Tiquinho Soares (arm), Konstantine Fortounis (cruciate ligament rupture) and Yann M'vila (muscle) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Furthermore, Moroccan forward Youssef El Arabi tested positive for COVID-19, while Sokratis is in quarantine. Midfielder Mady Camara is suspended following his red card last week.

Injuries: Andreas Bouchalakis, Tiquinho Soares, Konstantine Fortounis, Tiquinho Soares, Yann M'vila

Suspension: Mady Camara

COVID-19: Youssef El Arabi

Quarantine: Sokratis

Neftci vs Olympiacos Piraeus Predicted XI

Neftci Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aqil Mammadov (GK); Vojislav Stankovic, Pape Mbodj, Omar Buludov; Yusuf Lawal, Sabir Bougrine, Mamadou Kane, Emin Makhmudov, Soares Harramiz; Vusal Azgarov, Meza Colli

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Konstantinos Tzolakis (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Svetozar Markovic, Ruben Semedo, Athanasios Androutsos; Pierre Kunde Malong, Aguibou Camara, Vasilios Sourlis; Georgios Masouras, Koka, Lazar Randjelovic

Neftci vs Olympiacos Piraeus Prediction

Olympiacos have a penchant for squeezing out results with their resolute defending and this trait could come to the fore in a game they do not need to win. The hosts, by contrast, need to come all out in search of victory and this plays directly into the strengths of Pedro Martins' side.

Olympiacos are likely to do enough to score one goal before locking up shop at the other end. We are predicting another narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Neftci 0-1 Olympiacos

Edited by Peter P