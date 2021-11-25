“Neither confirm nor deny” - Rudi Garcia provides cryptic update on Manchester United links

Former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has addressed speculation linking him with the vacant Manchester United managerial position. The Red Devils recently parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor run of results and named Michael Carrick as caretaker manager.

However, several managers have been linked with the position on a permanent basis, with Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag reportedly the forerunners.

Get French Football News @GFFN Rudi Garcia to Canal + on Manchester United rumours:



"I am not used to commenting on rumours in my career. I will say nothing on the subject. I neither confirm nor deny." Rudi Garcia to Canal + on Manchester United rumours: "I am not used to commenting on rumours in my career. I will say nothing on the subject. I neither confirm nor deny."

Rudi Garcia has also seen his name included in the mix and the former Lille manager came out to state that he can neither confirm nor deny the reports. Speaking to Canal +, (as reported by GFFN), the 57-year-old said:

"I am not used to commenting on rumours in my career. I will say nothing on the subject. I neither confirm nor deny."

The French manager had a relatively modest playing career as a midfielder but has enjoyed more success as a manager. His biggest feat in the dugout came when he guided Lille to a domestic double in 2011.

Garcia has also managed Marseille, Lyon and AS Roma, in addition to being named French manager of the year on three occasions.

Manchester United attempting to start another era with a new manager

The defeat to Watford sawSolskjaer sacked as Manchester United manager

It is no hidden secret that Manchester United have struggled to emulate their previous high standards since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. For almost a decade, the Red Devils have seen themselves fall from their former perch and usurped in the hierarchy by their rivals.

Several managers have come and gone in that time. David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all shown the exit door due to their relatively conservative styles of play, and often, poor results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed in the wake of Mourinho's departure and there was genuine optimism about the club heading in the right direction. The Norwegian enjoyed a legendary standing in the eyes of fans owing to his iconic playing career.

Despite all the optimism that first surrounded Solskjaer's appointment, there is now widespread angst among fans of Manchester United. This is chiefly due to the club's inability to build on whatever little gains they made in his three years in charge.

It was always a case of one step forward and two backward during the Norwegian's tenure, with defensive issues in particular plaguing the club. Embarrassing defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool mounted pressure on the 48-year-old.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, it was a shock defeat to a relegation-threatened Watford that proved to be the last straw. Manchester United have now committed to finding a new manager who will lead the club into a new era.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee