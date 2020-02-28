Nemanja Matic claims Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved leaps and bounds as a manager | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a much better manager now than what was the case a year ago, as the Red Devils seemed to have turned a corner in their pursuit for a spot in the Premier League top four.

After a run of 5 victories in their last 6 games, the Serbian midfielder has heaped praise on his manager, adding that he will only get better with experience.

"Of course, every day he is improving for sure. He is getting more experience and he will get better and better."

Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho in December 2018, after the Portuguese manager was sacked for failing to turn around a series of underwhelming results. Despite impressing in his tenure as interim boss, the Norwegian faced the harsh realities of the top flight after being appointed permanent manager.

"He is a much better manager than one year ago in my opinion because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the games, so I think for his job the experience is very important."

The Red Devils made their worst start to a league campaign in 30 years but have managed to turn things in recent weeks, as they secured qualification to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League and look set to finish in the top four in the Premier League.