Nemanja Matic opens door to leaving Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has spoken to the press concerning a potential return to Benfica in the future.

The Serbian played for the Portuguese side between 2011 and 2013 and has said he is very open to a return to the side later in his career. Matic, in an interview with the Portuguese media, has said the only club he would play for if he returns to Portugal is Benfica.

Nemanja Matić made the most ball recoveries (15), most interceptions (5) and joint-most tackles against Southampton (4) #mulive [@Squawka] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 29, 2020

“I haven’t thought about ending my career yet, let’s see. Benfica stayed in my heart and let’s see what brings us to the future,” Matic told Sport TV (via O Jogo).

“If Benfica believes it is possible for me to return, then let’s think about it. Now, I’m very happy at Manchester United, I don’t plan to leave yet but you never know what will happen. And if I ever return to Portugal, the only team I want to play for is Benfica”.

The Manchester United midfielder also spoke about current Benfica manager Jorge Jesus, who he played under during his spell at the Estadio da Luz. The 66-year-old manager is in his second spell in charge of the Portuguese giants.

“Jesus marked me a lot, he was a very important coach, with whom I grew a lot as a player and as a person. That I will never forget. He’s a high level coach and I miss him. If I ever have time, I’ll come back to buy him dinner because he deserves it.”

Matic still has a contract at Manchester United but would love a return to Portugal

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

The 32-year-old went on to speak about his love for the Portuguese team. The Manchester United player hailed Benfica as one of the best clubs in the world and also spoke highly of the city and its fans.

Advertisement

“I was very happy at Benfica, one of the best clubs in the world. I was very happy with the team, with the fans, with the people of the club and I always liked to walk through Lisbon. My family likes the city a lot, we miss it a lot.”

Matic signed for Benfica in 2011 in a €5M move from Chelsea before signing for the blues once again in 2014 after impressing with the Lisbon side.

He joined Manchester United in 2017 in a €40M move from Chelsea and has gone on to make 147 appearances for the side. Matic signed a new contract at Manchester United last year, extending his stay with the Red Devils until 2023.

BREAKING: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić has signed a new contract at the club until 2023. (Source: Di Marzio) pic.twitter.com/RRr7rXkPad — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 5, 2020