Nemanja Vidic urges Manchester United to drop star from starting XI

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic believes it is in everyone's best interests to drop captain Harry Maguire from the starting XI. The former player was a popular figure at Old Trafford throughout his 8-year old stay and this message could have a significant impact on the centre-back's reputation.

The Red Devils have had an awful season so far and Maguire has been criticized for his long spell of bad form where he has made some costly mistakes. While speaking to The Athletic, Vidic suggested that not playing games regularly might benefit the player and might help him find his footing.

"Every player has a problem with form at some time in his career, I did and it’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season. I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence."

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick have both tried to defend the player on numerous occasions but he has not helped his own cause.

"A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches. The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him." Vidic added.

GOAL @goal Alphonso Davies on Harry Maguire Alphonso Davies on Harry Maguire 😶 https://t.co/FBaQPcVhOb

The five-time Premier League winner believes that Maguire can be honest with the manager and ask for some time off in order to get his mind on the right track and move away from the darkness. The Serbian suggests that it worked for him and it could work out for the England international as well.

“It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake. It’s not a problem if a player says to his coach that he’s not feeling great on the pitch. If he says: ‘Give me a break, give me a couple of weeks to regroup and train well and then play again’. I had some horrible games for United and needed to find my peace and grow again.”

He has made a total of 140 appearances for the Old Trafford club, but has failed to justify his £80-million price-tag.

Manchester United drop crucial points at Everton

The Red Devils were below-par yet again on their visit to Goodinson Park for their face-off against relegation-contenders Everton on Saturday. It was a great opportunity to get some momentum back in their top-four race by picking up all three points against a team that is desperately fighting to stay safe.

However, Manchester United missed the opportunity and unfortunately it was Maguire who was caught in the firing line again, quite literally this time. Anthony Gordon fired a shot at goal after the ball fell loose, which took a deflection from the 29-year old as David De Gea helplessly watched the ball creep into the net.

ANuNaKi @Ifalgorithm



Maguire : I had to humble him. Here at United humility keeps us together not pride



#EVEMUN “Ronaldo has never lost a match he started for Manchester United.”Maguire : I had to humble him. Here at United humility keeps us together not pride “Ronaldo has never lost a match he started for Manchester United.”Maguire : I had to humble him. Here at United humility keeps us together not pride #EVEMUN https://t.co/9bLUljnQR1

For the rest of the game, the Toffees attacked whenever the opportunity presented itself but also defended the lead with great conviction. They threw bodies on the line to deny Manchester United the equalizer in the last few minutes of the game and deservedly got all three points.

The Old Trafford outfit are now tottering in seventh position with 51 points from 31 games and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

Edited by S Chowdhury