Nepal vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th May 2022

Nepal and Afghanistan begin their preparations for the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in June with a pair of friendlies against each other in Qatar, starting this Wednesday.

Both teams are hoping for their maiden qualification in the tournament.

The Gorkhalis are drawn in Group A alongside Jordan, Kuwait and Indonesia for the Kuwait showpiece, all of whom rank above them in the world.

Abdullah Al Mutairi's side have had a decent 2022 so far, winning a pair of friendlies against Mauritius in January followed by a 2-0 defeat to Thailand.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have been paired with India, Hong Kong and Cambodia for the qualifiers and will look to build on a strong 2021.

Nepal vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Nepal winning exactly half of those and losing just once

That loss came in their last meeting with the Lions of Khorasan - a 1-0 defeat in the South Asian Football Federation Championship in September 2013

Nepal have failed to score in their last two matches against Afghanistan

After defeats in their last two matches, the Gorkhalis could go three games without a win for the first time since a run of five between November 2019 and November 2020

Having beaten Indonesia 1-0 in their last game, Afghanistan could record back-to-back wins for the first time since a run of five between November to December 2015

The Lions of Khorasan have lost just once in their last six games in all competitions

Afghanistan have scored just one goal in each of their last five games

The last time Nepal struck more than one goal in a match was in their 3-2 win over Sri Lanka at the SAFF Championship in October 2021

Nepal vs Afghanistan Prediction

Afghanistan come into the clash in a better run of form and could give Nepal a serious run for their money.

Given the lack of genuine quality in their ranks, and the fact that it's only an international friendly, there could be minimal goal-mouth action, but we expect the Lions of Khorasan to prevail with the slimmest of margins.

Prediction: Nepal 0-1 Afghanistan

Nepal vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Afghanistan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

