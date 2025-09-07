Nepal vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

Nepal host Bangladesh at the Dashrath Rangasala in Kathmandu on Tuesday for an international friendly. Ranked 176th in the world, the Gorkhalis were held to a goalless stalemate by the Bengal Tigers on Saturday at the same venue.

It extended their winless run in all competitions to four games, and the third time during this run that Nepal failed to score a goal.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to resume next month, Matt Ross' side will be aiming to add some wind to their sails with a win in their last friendly before that.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have lost just once from six outings in 2025 so far: a 2-1 loss to Singapore in a World Cup qualifier back in June, while having kept a clean sheet in their last three games.

The Bengal Tigers will be looking to make amends for their toothless display against Nepal at the weekend and return to winning ways as the World Cup qualifiers are fast approaching.

Both Nepal and Bangladesh are expected to make a few changes to their starting lineup for their second duel, perhaps giving the reserve players a chance to express themselves here.

Nepal vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 clashes between the sides in the past, with Bangladesh winning 13 times and losing to Nepal on eight occasions.

The Bengal Tigers last beat the Gorkhalis in November 2020, registering a 2-0 friendly win.

Three of the last five games between the South Asian rivals have ended in a draw, including a 0-0 stalemate on Saturday.

Bangladesh have kept a clean sheet in their last three games; Nepal are winless in their last four official games.

Nepal are ranked 176th in the world, while Bangladesh are in 184th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Nepal vs Bangladesh Prediction

It's round two of an international friendly between two lowly ranked South Asian teams that inherently lack quality in their squad. Although Bangladesh have seen a better year than Nepal, their struggles were clear at the weekend when they failed to break down their hosts, who didn't offer much on their part either.

Another draw appears likely.

Prediction: Nepal 1-1 Bangladesh

Nepal vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

