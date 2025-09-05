Nepal vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Nepal will entertain Bangladesh at Dashrath Rangasala in a friendly match on Saturday. Both teams are set to face off against each other in two preparatory encounters.

Nepal vs Bangladesh Preview

Nepal will take on Bangladesh in two international friendly matches at the same venue on September 6 and 9. The objective of the clashes is to prepare for the ongoing AFC Asian Cup qualification, which is in the third round. Nepal will enter this meeting on the back of one draw and two losses in all competitions.

The Gorkhalis will face Vietnam, home and away, in the AFC Asian Cup qualification in October. Nepal are not in a good position, as they are yet to win a match in the qualifiers after two outings. They lost to Malaysia 2-0 and Laos 2-1, and sit bottom of Group F with zero points, with four matchdays to spare.

Bangladesh defeated Fortis, a local club side, 4-0 in their previous friendly match. They will hope to maintain that impressive streak against Nepal in their double encounters. The visitors are fine-tuning as well for the AFC Asian Cup qualification. They will face off against Hong Kong home and away on matchday three.

The Bengal Tigers are encountering a slow start to the AFC Asian Cup qualification. They opened their campaign with a goalless draw against India and lost at home 2-1 against Singapore in their follow-up game. Bangladesh sit third in Group C with one point. In their last clash, Nepal prevailed over Bangladesh 3-1 in a friendly match.

Nepal vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nepal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Bangladesh.

Nepal have won twice and drawn once in their last three matches at home against Bangladesh.

Nepal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Bangladesh have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Nepal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Bangladesh have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Nepal – L-D-L-W-D, Bangladesh – W-D-L-W-D.

Nepal vs Bangladesh Prediction

Nepal are winless in their last three matches, losing twice. They will need a win to get back on their feet, or they will keep struggling with low morale.

Bangladesh will be looking to snatch a win in at least one of the two clashes. If it does not work out in the first, it probably will in the second.

Nepal are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Nepal 2-1 Bangladesh

Nepal vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nepal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nepal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bangladesh to score - Yes

