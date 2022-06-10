Nepal vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2022

Nepal are set to square off against Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Saturday in their second game of the 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifiers.

Both sides kicked off their campaigns with a loss as Nepal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Jordan on Thursday at Saturday's venue, conceding two second-half goals. Kuwait also face Indonesia at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in their campaign opener on Wednesday.

They opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the game but Indonesia scored goals just before and after the break to secure a 2-1 win. Nepal are in pursuit of their first qualification to the finals while Kuwait were barred from participating in the 2019 edition and will be looking to make it to the finals this time around.

KuwaitFA @KuwaitFA



#KuwaitFA

#أزرقنا_بيرقنا قرر الجهاز الفني لمنتخب الكويت الوطني الأول لكرة القدم استدعاء لاعب المنتخب الأولمبي يوسف الرشيدي، وذلك للانضمام إلى صفوف الأزرق فيما تبقى من منافسات تصفيات كأس آسيا 2023. قرر الجهاز الفني لمنتخب الكويت الوطني الأول لكرة القدم استدعاء لاعب المنتخب الأولمبي يوسف الرشيدي، وذلك للانضمام إلى صفوف الأزرق فيما تبقى من منافسات تصفيات كأس آسيا 2023.#KuwaitFA#أزرقنا_بيرقنا https://t.co/zBiFJwE7tT

Nepal vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met each other eight times in competitive fixtures, with their first meeting dating back to 1982. Nepal are winless against Kuwait thus far.

Kuwait have seven wins to their name against Nepal while one game has ended in a draw.

They have met once in the qualification campaign of the AFC Asia Cup, with that meeting coming in 2000. In the group stage qualifying fixture, Kuwait recorded an easy 5-0 win.

Nepal have failed to score in three of their last four games across all competitions and have not recorded a win with a margin of two goals or more since June 2021.

Kuwait, on the other hand, have scored in three of their last five outings across all competitions but have just one win to their name in that period.

Nepal vs Kuwait Prediction

Keeping a clean sheet has been a problem for both teams, with the Gorkhalis keeping just two shutouts in their last 10 games across all competitions. Al-Azraq have also kept two clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

Nepal have scored just one goal against Kuwait, with that goal coming in the first meeting between the two sides in 1982, so they might struggle to find the back of the net in the game. We are backing Kuwait to secure a win in this match.

Prediction: Nepal 0-2 Kuwait

Nepal vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kuwait.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Kuwait to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far