Nepal vs Laos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023 

Nepal will welcome Laos to the Dasharath Rangasala for the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 aggregate defeat to Myanmar in a double-header friendly in the last international window in September. A goalless draw was followed up by a 1-0 defeat, with Naing Tun Win scoring the match-winner for Myanmar in the 86th minute.

Laos, meanwhile, have not been in action since conincidentally suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nepal in a friendly in March 2023. They went ahead through Photthavong Sangvilay's strike in the 17th minute but Ayush Ghalan leveled matters just seven minutes later. Manish Dangi scored the match-winner with three minutes left in regulation time.

The Gorkhalis and Lan Xang will renew hostilities again, this time in competitive action. The winner of this tie will advance to the second round of the qualifiers.

Nepal vs Laos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Nepal have won three previous games, while one ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Nepal claimed a 2-1 win in a friendly.

Five of Nepal's last six games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Laos have won just one of their last eight games (six defeats and one draw).

Three of the four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Nepal's last eight games, including each of the last four, have been level at halftime.

Nepal vs Laos Prediction

Nepal are the overwhelming favorites to advance in this tie and their 75% winning record in previous games against Laos highlights this. A comfortable win in the first leg would give them a significant edge in qualifying for the next round and Vincenzo Alberto Annese will be hoping that his side can use home advantage to their favor.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nepal 3-1 Laos

Nepal vs Laos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nepal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nepal to score over 1.5 goals