Nepal vs Mauritius prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Nepal and Mauritius will trade tackles in the second leg of their double-header international friendly on Tuesday.

Both sides clashed in the first leg on Saturday, with Bimal Magar's 53rd-minute strike proving to be the difference in a 1-0 victory for Nepal.

Prior to the defeat, Mauritius were last in action more than two years ago when they played out a 2-2 draw with the Seychelles in the Bangabandhu Cup in January 2020. They came back from being two goals behind at halftime to secure a draw.

Nepal's victory marked their return to action after suffering a 3-0 defeat to India in the final of the SAFF Championship in October 2021.

Nepal vs Mauritius Head-to-Head

Tuesday's meeting will be the second time that the two sides will trade tackles on the international scene.

Saturday marked their first international fixture and Nepal secured a 1-0 victory. The defeat stretched Mauritius' winless run to 12 matches, losing nine and having not tasted victory since a 3-1 win over New Caledonia in a friendly in March 2019.

Nepal have won two and drawn one of their last five international fixtures.

Nepal form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Mauritius form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Nepal vs Mauritius Team News

Nepal

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for coach Abdullah Al Mutairi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mauritius

There are also no known injury or suspension concerns for Mauritius ahead of their second clash with Nepal.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nepal vs Mauritius Predicted XI

Nepal Predited XI (4-5-1): Kiran Chemzong (GK); Suman Aryai, Devendra Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha; Tej Tamang, Sunil Bal, Suraj Thakuri, Suman Lama, Anjan Bista; Bimal Magar

Mauritius Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jean-Louis Kevin (GK); Pascal Balisson, Jonathan Speville, Jean Castel, Emmanuel Foolchand; Bhavish Rasdarising, Jean Jocelyn; Louis Jackson, Kengy Saramandif, Adrien Francois; Ashley Nazira

Nepal vs Mauritius Prediction

Saturday's game between the two sides was largely a cagey affair with few goalscoring chances. This was to be expected, considering that both nations had not been in action for a while.

This was especially true for Mauritius and, having gotten a feel for international football once again, the South African nation are expected to give a better performance on Tuesday.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nepal 1-1 Mauritius

