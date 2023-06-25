Nepal vs Pakistan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Nepal and Pakistan draw the curtain on their 2023 South Asian Football Federation Championship when they face off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

Having lost their opening two games in Group A, both sides will be looking to bow out of the continental showpiece with a win and their head held high.

Nepal were dumped out of the 2023 SAFF Championship as they fell to a 2-0 loss against host nation India on Saturday.

Prior to that, the Gorkhalis suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Kuwait in their Group A curtain-raiser on June 21.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s men have now lost their last three games in all competitions, conceding six goals and scoring once since March’s 2-1 friendly win over Laos.

Identically, Pakistan failed to get their SAFF Championship campaign up and running as they were thrashed 4-0 by Kuwait last time out.

This followed a 4-0 defeat against India at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in their group opener last Wednesday.

While Shahzad Anwar’s men will be looking to stop the rot, they have lost their last nine away matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 win over Nepal in September 2018.

Nepal vs Pakistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Pakistan boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Nepal have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

The Pak Shaheen have lost their last 11 matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-0 win over Bhutan in September 2018.

Nepal are without a win in their last five SAFF Championship games, losing four and claiming one draw since a 3-2 victory over Sri Lanka in October 2021.

Nepal vs Pakistan Prediction

Nepal and Pakistan have suffered early exits from the SAFF Championship campaign after coming short in their opening two matches.

Both sides will be looking to go down swinging, but we anticipate they will cancel out each other's efforts at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Prediction: Nepal 1-1 Pakistan

Nepal vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Nepal’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Pakistan’s last seven outings)

