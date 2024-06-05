Nepal vs UAE prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Nepal and the UAE will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (June 6th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to England C in a friendly on Tuesday.

Nicke Kabamba and Callum Stead scored first half goals to inspire England C to victory. The Gorkhalis will turn their attention back to the qualifiers where their last resulted in a 3-0 defeat away to Bahrain.

UAE, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 away win over Yemen in their last match. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Fabio Lima scoring a brace before Sultan Adill scored a third in the 35th minute.

The win left Al Abyad at the summit of Group H, having garnered maximum points from four games. Nepal are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Nepal vs UAE Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. The UAE were victorious on both occasions. Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when the UAE claimed a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Nepal form guide: L-L-L-L-L

UAE form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Nepal vs UAE Team News

Nepal

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for Nepal.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

UAE

Paulo Bento's side do not have any injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Nepal vs UAE Predicted XI

Nepal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kiran Chemjong (GK); Sanish Shrestha, Abhishek Limbu, Lama Chhring, Ananta Tamang; Jung Karki Gillepsye, Laken Limbu, Saubhagua Rai, Utsav Rai; Bharat Khawas, Sanjeeb Bista

UAE Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Khalid Eisa (GK); Bader Naser, Mohamed Omar Al Attas, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khaled Ebraheim; Yahya Nader, Mohammed Al Baloushi; Yahya Al Ghassani, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, Fabio Lima; Sultan Adil

Nepal vs UAE Prediction

Nepal have been eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers and are yet to register their first points on the board. Furthermore, they have conceded 14 goals without scoring.

The UAE, for their part, have made a perfect start to the qualifiers, having won all four games played so far. They are clearly the superior side and showcased their quality with their comprehensive victory in the reverse fixture.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Nepal 0-4 UAE