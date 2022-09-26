Netherlands 1-0 Belgium: Red Devils Player Ratings as De Bruyne & co. fail to convert their chances in a disappointing defeat | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Belgium suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, September 25.

The visitors endured a late fight-back from Wales in their last game but ran out 2-1 victors. The win kept them in second place in League A Group 4, three points behind their hosts in top spot with 13 points. Kevin De Bruyne produced a masterclass in their last game and looked in pristine touch. Manager Roberto Martinez fielded a full-strength lineup.

Belgium made a good start to the game and were the aggressors in the opening exchanges as they looked to breach the hosts' defenses. De Bruyne, Amadou Onana and Eden Hazard made strong starts as they were heavily involved in the Red Devils' build-up play. Timothy Castagne received an early booking for a foul.

The visitors shared the ball equally with their hosts, keeping 50% possession in the first period. They created five opportunities to shoot, with three of those shots on target. Belgium created one big chance but failed to convert it. Despite their efforts, they were unsuccessful in their quest to score as the first half ended 0-0.

Martinez made two changes at the break as he introduced Yannick Carrasco and Charles De Ketelaere into the proceedings. Just under 20 minutes later, he was forced to take Eden Hazard off, who was having a decent game until suffering an injury.

Belgium dominated possession of the ball in the second period, keeping the ball for 59% of the time. They attempted a total of six shots, with just one on target as they saw two blocked. Despite their chances, they failed to test Remko Pasveer sufficiently in the Dutch goal.

Despite having De Bruyne on the pitch until the end, the visitors failed to create a decisive moment to score from. They ended their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat. That said, let's take a look at how Belgium's players fared.

Belgium Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Courtois had a decent game as he made four decent saves. He also played three accurate long balls as he passed the ball with 93% accuracy overall.

Zeno Debast - 7/10

Debast put in a strong performance and was unlucky to be on the losing side. He won four of his five duels, making two tackles and two clearances in the process. He played one accurate long ball and also completed a successful dribble.

Toby Alderweireld - 7/10

Alderweireld put in a decent performance. He won two of his three duels, making two clearances and two tackles in the process. He also played one key pass and a staggering 20 accurate long balls.

Jan Vertonghen - 6.5/10

Vertonghen played the entire game and put in a strong performance. He won two of his five duels, making two clearances and two tackles in the process. He also played one accurate long ball.

Thomas Meunier - 6/10

Meunier played the first half and struggled to get sufficiently involved in Belgium's moves.

Amadou Onana - 7.5/10

Onana played for 75 minutes and put in a strong showing. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass and two accurate long balls. He also attempted two shots, both of which were on target. He also won four of his seven duels.

Axel Witsel - 7/10

Witsel put in a strong performance in Belgium's midfield. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won two of his eight duels.

Timothy Castagne - 6/10

Castagne put in an average performance and was also booked during the game. He failed to provide a single cross or a long ball, neither did he win any of his duels.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

De Bruyne passed the ball with 70% accuracy, including three key passes, one cross and three long balls as he created three big chances. He won two of his four duels and attempted one shot which was blocked.

Eden Hazard - 7/10

Hazard was having a great game until the point he got injured. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including one key pass and two accurate long balls. He also won seven of his eight duels.

Michy Batshuayi - 6.5/10

Batshuayi put in an average performance as he failed to get on the scoresheet. He was replaced at half-time.

Substitutes

Yannick Carrasco - 6.5/10

Carrasco was brought on for the second half and had a decent game. He was shown a yellow card for a foul.

Charles De Ketelaere - 6/10

De Ketelaere came on at half-time and put in an average performance.

Youri Tielemans - 6.5/10

Tielemans came on as a substitute and was unable to get involved as much as he would have liked.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard came on midway through the second half and put in an average performance.

Dodi Lukebakio - 7/10

Lukebakio came on late in the game to provide some hope for Belgium and had a decent game.

