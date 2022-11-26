Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Player ratings as South Americans roar back to scupper Dutch charge | 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands and Ecuador played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in a Group A game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday (25 November).

After the Dutch took an early lead through a fine goal from Cody Gakpo, the Ecuadorians slowly gained control of the game.

Both sides came into the match after morale-boosting wins in their previous match and offered quite a spectacle for the gathered fans.

Due to the evenly matched personnel on show, both managers fielded defensive-minded line-ups with three center-backs propped up by two wing-backs. But the game we got was anything but dull.

Oranje began the game on the front foot through some short, incisive passing and the mercurial Gakpo blasted home the quickest goal of this World Cup so far in the 6th minute to give them the lead.

Nathan Ake passed forward from the back and Davy Klassen flicked it to the feet of Gakpo outside the box, whose rousing volley almost took off the roof of the net.

But Ecuador dominated proceedings from then on, taking charge of possession and pushing the Dutch back with their aggression. Pervis Estupinan, playing at left wing-back, was their standout performer as he drove the team forward down the left flank.

Estupinan thought he had scored in first-half stoppage time when he redirected a shot from outside the box into the Netherlands' net. But it was ruled out as Jackson Porozo was deemed to be blocking the view of the 'keeper.

But Ecuador were not to be denied their equalizer. Estupian picked up a loose ball after Jurrien Timber gave it away under sustained pressure. The Ecuadorian's precise and powerful shot was parried by the 'keeper, but captain Enner Valencia was on hand to tap it home in the 49th minute. This was his sixth consecutive goal for the Ecuadorians in the World Cup.

The South Americans had most of the better chances for the rest of the game. A thunderbolt from Gonzalo Plata beat Andres Noppert but rattled off the framework. In the end, the shaken Netherlands side held on for a point, having managed a meager two shots on goal. Both sides now have four points from two games.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the game.

Netherlands

Andries Noppert- 5.5/10

He made a great debut against Senegal, but had a mixed outing tonight. Was at fault for the goal when his heavy touch and hurried clearance led to a turnover. Did make three saves but could only parry the ball into the path of Valencia for the equalizer.

Jurrien Timber-5.5/10

The talented defender was left a little frazzled by the enterprising Estupinan. But did manage four clearances, two tackles and two interceptions.

Virjil Van Dijk- 5.5/10

The ace center-back had an assured performance for Netherlands except during the goal when he did not go in for a block on Estupinan, whose shot led to it. But he was neat on the ball and managed an 85 per cent pass accuracy.

Nathan Ake- 6/10

Played a part in creating the goal for the Netherlands. Was forthright in moving the ball forward during the initial stages. But played Valencia on-side for the equalizer.

Daley Blind- 6/10

The experienced wing-back had a stolid but unremarkable outing.

Frenkie de Jong- 6/10

The Barca midfielder made 63 of his 68 attempted passes in characteristic fashion. But he was lazy on the ball after Noppert's hurried clearance and put Timber in pressure with a hospital pass. This led to the equalizer.

Teun Koopmeiners- 5.5/10

Koopmeiners partnered De Jong in midfield but failed to dominate the game from an attacking sense. He fared better defensively, making more tackles than Van Dijk. Taken off in the second half.

Denzel Dumfries- 6/10

After a fine opening-game performance, Dumfries had a bit of a chastening experience tonight. He had to defend a lot and could not exert any influence on the attack through overlapping runs as he is wont to do.

Cody Gakpo- 7/10

Began by scoring a fine goal and showed great exuberance. But fizzled out as the Dutch began defending in numbers while being pushed back.

Davy Klassen- 6.5/10

Impressed early and assisted the goal but faded out as the game wore on.

Steven Bergwijn- 6/10

Bergwijn tried hard but would be disappointed not to have managed even one shot on goal as a forward.

Substitutes

Steven Beghuis-5.5/10

Dropped to the bench for this one. Had little impact after coming on and misplaced some passes.

Memphis Depay- 5.5/10

The Netherlands' leading striker once again came off the bench but could not get into the game in the face of some stolid defending.

Marten de Roon- 6/10

He was neat in his passing but could not engender any key attacking moves.

Wout Weghorst- 5.5/10

The tall striker was never given any quality balls to show off his prowess during his frustrating stint.

Ecuador

Hernan Galindez- 6/10

The 'keeper had a strange game. Could do nothing about the goal. Had little else to do after that.

Jackson Porozo- 6.5/10

Put in an able shift as one of the center-backs. Made three clearances and two tackles. Did pick up a yellow.

Felix Torres- 6.5/10

The blonde center-back kept Berwijn and then Depay and Weghorst under his thumb.

Piero Hincapie- 6.5/10

Was a rock at the back for Ecuador, making four tackles and five clearances as the Dutch were blunted in attack after the goal.

Pervis Estupinan- 8/10

Was a livewire at left wing-back. Not only did he run the length of the pitch, his incisive passing and crossing, powerful shooting and defensive cover made the difference.

Moises Caicedo- 6/10

Caicedo could have influenced the gamemore for Ecuador had he been a little more forthright with his passing. Was solid defensively, made five tackles.

Jhegson Mendes- 6.5/10

Moved the ball forward accurately and speedily for Ecuador as Caicedo set back and he was given more license to move forward.

Angelo Preciado- 5.5/10

Was a little profligate in good positions in attack. Didn't have a lot to do defensively either, with the Netherlands offering little for large stretches while going forward.

Enner Valencia- 7/10

The Ecuador talisman scored once again for Ecuador and his overall play was also impressive. Often dropped deep to get involved in the build-up, making two key passes. However, he came off in the 90th minute on a stretcher after seemingly hurting his knee. Worrying images for Ecuadorian fans.

Gonzalo Plata- 6/10

Had one great shot thundering off the crossbar. Passed with a high degree of accuracy but needed to make more incisive runs off the ball to be more of an attacking threat.

Michael Estrada- 5.5/10

Ecuador's sole striker stood out more for his on-field skirmishes. Had two shots which were off the mark. Had 29 touches and was later taken off.

Substitutes

Jeremy Sarmiento- 6/10

Passed it accurately and into dangerous areas for Ecuador. But did not manage any notable influence on the game.

Kevin Rodriguez, Romario Ibarra- N/A

Came on too late to be rated.

FEF 🇪🇨 @FEFecuador ¡Vamoooooooos euatorianos!



🏖️ El malecón de Al Corniche, en Doha, fue el epicentro de una fiesta Tricolor que dio la vuelta al mundo por el sentimiento de una hinchada que hoy alentará sin parar ante Países Bajos.



#HaremosHistoria ¡Vamoooooooos euatorianos!🏖️ El malecón de Al Corniche, en Doha, fue el epicentro de una fiesta Tricolor que dio la vuelta al mundo por el sentimiento de una hinchada que hoy alentará sin parar ante Países Bajos. 🙌 ¡Vamoooooooos euatorianos!🏖️ El malecón de Al Corniche, en Doha, fue el epicentro de una fiesta Tricolor que dio la vuelta al mundo por el sentimiento de una hinchada que hoy alentará sin parar ante Países Bajos.#HaremosHistoria🇪🇨 https://t.co/0AccK9bE86

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group A in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ecuador Netherlands Qatar Senegal 28 votes