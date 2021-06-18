Netherlands 2-0 Austria: 5 Talking Points as Oranje confirm qualification to the knockout stages | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands made it successive UEFA Euro 2020 wins at the Johan Cruyff Arena with a well-deserved 2-0 victory against Austria. Frank de Boer's side booked their place in the knockout stages with a clinical display, as they finally made their presence felt on the international stage after missing out on the last two major tournaments.

Austria fell behind in the opening exchanges from the penalty spot, as David Alaba was penalized for a challenge on Denzel Dumfries. Memphis Depay stepped up and made no mistake from six yards out, as he scored his first goal of Euro 2020 to break the deadlock.

Oranje created a few more opportunities in the first half but failed to extend their lead before the interval. Both sides made a raft of changes in the second half and enjoyed decent spells of possession, but the Netherlands struck a telling blow through Dumfries to double their advantage.

The PSV Eindhoven man made a brilliant run forward to tap the ball in from close range after Donyell Malen unselfishly teed him up inside the penalty area. The Netherlands will finish top of Group C regardless of what happens against North Macedonia in their next game and will look to take their rich vein of form into the knockout stages.

On that note, here are five talking points from a routine victory for the home side in Amsterdam.

#5 Wout Weghorst adds a different flavor to the Netherlands attack

Wout Weghorst didn’t get his name on the scoresheet, but he had a good game overall and produced a few moments of quality. Starting alongside Memphis Depay in attack, the towering striker showed that he’s not just a target man.

The Wolfsburg man created two glorious chances for his side either side of half-time, but the likes of Memphis and Matthijs de Ligt fluffed their lines from close range. The Netherlands have finally found a reliable attacker to partner Memphis up front, with Ryan Babel and Steven Bergwijn playing that role in the past few months, among others.

Weghorst consolidated his spot in the starting XI with another assured display and was replaced by Donyell Malen in the second half.

#4 The David Alaba center back conundrum for Austria

Once again, David Alaba started in the heart of Austria's backline. The Real Madrid new signing played a pivotal role in his side’s second goal against North Macedonia, but he was also partly to blame for the goal they conceded on the night.

Against the Netherlands, Alaba was directly responsible for the opening goal, as he gave away a penalty for a cheap foul on Denzel Dumfries. He also looked a bit lax and was guilty of misjudging situations at the back, indicating that he’s not best suited to playing at center back.

Alaba is undoubtedly a world-class player who has played as a central defender for Bayern Munich. However, he can influence the game more from an advanced position, having also played as an attacking midfielder for his country.

