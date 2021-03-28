Netherlands 2-0 Latvia: The Orange player ratings as they pick up routine victory | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goals in each half from Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong helped the Netherlands to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Latvia on home turf.

French referee Stephanie Frappart continued her impressive trailblazing by becoming the first woman in history to officiate a FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Fans were also allowed inside the stadium, with 5,000 supporters making their voices heard inside the Amsterdam Arena.

The hosts made three changes to the side that lost to Turkey on Wednesday. Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klassen and Luuk de Jong came in for Kenny Tete, Marten de Roon and Donyell Malen respectively.

Netherlands expectedly started the game on the front foot and saw a goul-bound shot by Klassen cleared off the line. Steven Berghuis was the next to go close, with his shot from the edge of the box sailing narrowly wide.

The Dutch continued to ask all the questions but a combination of dogged defending and fine goalkeeping by Roberts Ozols kept them at bay.

Klassen and Luuk de Jong hit the post with headers in between which Netherlands broke the deadlock through Steven Berghuis.

The Feyenoord forward picked up a pass on the edge of the area and took some touches to set himself up before finding the top corner with a trademark curler.

Memphis Depay showed great skill to dribble his way across the Latvia defense but sent his right-footed shot went narrowly wide soon after.

Netherlands started the second half the same way they ended the first and almost doubled their lead from a corner kick. But a scramble in the Latvia box ended with the ball in the grateful arms of Ozols.

Gorgino Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong went close before Netherlands got a deserved second in the 70th minute.

Luuk de Jong rose highest to head home a corner kick by Depay which made it two goals in as many matches for the Sevilla man.

Depay went close twice in quick succession, first shooting straight at Ozola after he had dribbled across the defense before seeing a goal-bound shot deflected wide.

A rare foray forward saw Andrejis Ciganiks shoot at the Netherlands goal but Tim Krul was there to comfortably save.

The victory means that Netherlands registered their first victory in 2022 World Cup qualification and moved them up to third in Group G.

Here's a rundown of how the Dutch players fared on home soil.

Netherlands Player Ratings

Tim Krul - 6/10

Tim Krul was virtually a spectator for most of the game, as Netherlands' utter dominance meant that Latvia very rarely ventured forward. He made a routine save to deny Ciganiks late on.

Owen Wijndal - 6.5/10

The AZ Alkmaar man played a key role in keeping Netherlands on the front foot by providing width and excellent runs down the channel.

Daley Blind - 6.5/10

Daley Blind did not have much defending to do throughout the game. He received a yellow card for a rough challenge in the 87th minute.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

Netherlands were rarely troubled in defense

Like his defensive partner, Matthijs de Ligt was rarely threatened in defense but he made two wonderful recoveries to deny Latvia on their rare forays forward. The Juventus man was also a threat from set-pieces.

Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Proved to be a useful attacking threat for Netherlands and sent some fine deliveries into the area. Had a good chance to break his duck for his country but was denied by a fine save.

Gini Wijnaldum - 7/10

The Liverpool man was majestic in his role as the anchorman in midfield. Showed his attacking impetus by registering six shots, none of which hit the target.

Davy Klassen - 7/10

The Ajax man had several good chances to score but failed to take them. Was guilty of profligate finishing on occasion but provided the assist for the opening goal.

Frenkie de Jong 7.5/10

Despite playing at the heart of defense for Barcelona in recent weeks, Frenkie de Jong did not miss a heartbeat when deployed back to his favorite position. He had a pass accuracy of 89.7% and created four chances for his teammates.

Memphis Depay - 8/10

Memphis Depay was the brightest spark for Netherlands

Memphis Depay was at his brilliant and direct best against Latvia and kept the visitors' defense on the backfoot for most of the game. He had several good chances to find the back of the net for Netherlands and on another day, the Lyon man could have had a hat-trick. Made up by providing the assist for De Jong's goal.

Steven Berghuis - 8.5/10

The Feyenoord man has made a name for himself for his shooting accuracy from the edge of the box. He scored his first international goal from this position, having gone close earlier. Berghuis was also on set-piece duties, from which he created five chances for his teammates.

Luuk de Jong - 8/10

Luuk de Jong missed a sitter in the first half, heading against the bar when he should arguably have done better. Made amends with a well-taken header in the second half that made it two goals in as many matches.

Substitutes

Donny Van de Beek - 6/10

The Manchester United man came on in the 79th minute and dragged a shot narrowly wide with virtually his first kick of the ball.

Ryan Babel - 5/10

The Galatasaray man had just 11 minutes on the field but managed to make one key pass.

Ryan Gravenberch - N/A

The 18-year-old did not do too much in his time on the field to warrant a rating.

Calvin Steing - 6/10

The AZ Alkmaar midfielder forced the Latvia goalkeeper into a save soon after coming on.

Steven Bergwijn - N/A

The Tottenham man came on in the dying moments of the game and barely got a kick of the ball.