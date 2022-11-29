Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: 5 Talking Points as Oranje secure qualification to the knockouts with a win | 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.

The Dutch arrived in this contest having defeated Senegal 2-0 and drawn 1-1 with Ecuador. They knew a win would secure qualification to the round of 16 as Louis van Gaal fielded a strong lineup.

Qatar, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Ecuador and 3-1 to Senegal, making them the first team to be knocked out of the World Cup. They came into this game looking to avoid a third-straight defeat.

The Netherlands made a strong start to the game and looked to take control of the proceedings right from the get-go. They kept 68% possession in the first period, enabling them to create several chances. The Dutch attempted 10 shots but only hit the target twice while Qatar had the same number of shots on target despite just three attempts.

Cody Gakpo continued in his rich vein of form and showed why he is such an important part of the Netherlands squad. He scored to make it 1-0 after 26 minutes with a well-taken finish. Davy Klaasen provided the assist for the goal. Qatar looked toothless going forward besides their two attempts as they were chasing the game for the most part.

The Netherlands led Qatar 1-0 at the interval.

The Netherlands made a strong start to the second period and doubled their lead just four minutes after the restart. Frenkie de Jong was in the right place at the right time as he tapped in from close-range to make it 2-0. Both managers then turned to their respective benches and made multiple changes as they looked to alter the scoreline.

Qatar were spared their blushes as the Netherlands had a goal chalked off due to a handball by Gakpo in the build-up. Steven Berghuis did well to score but it was unfortunate that it did not stand. The Dutch held their nerve and kept their cool as they secured a well-deserved 2-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. The Netherlands have qualified for the round of 16 as group winners

Having gone through their three matches unbeaten, the Netherlands secured qualification to the next round as group winners. This guarantees that they will not be drawn against another group winner.

They defeated Senegal 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Ecuador before the game. Qatar provided little to no resistance as the Dutch made easy work of the game and secured a routine win to go through. They will now look to increase their level for the games to come.

#4. Qatar is officially the worst team to host the FIFA World Cup

The hosts Qatar created a bit of unwanted history as they were the only hosts in the history of the World Cup to lose all three of their group games. Hosts in the last decade or so have done fairly well in the competition.

Russia reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup having defeated Spain in the round of 16. Brazil reached the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup but were hammered 7-1 by eventual winners Germany. South Africa were the last hosts to crash out after the group stages as they fell short in 2010 despite defeating France 2-1 to send them home.

#3. Cody Gakpo is the real deal

After making a lovely start to the club season with PSV Eindhoven, the pressure was on Gakpo to replicate his form for the Oranje. He has already scored 13 goals and assisted 17 in just 24 appearances for PSV across competitions so far.

Gakpo scored one goal apiece in his team's games against Ecuador and Senegal. He scored his third goal of the World Cup to hand his team the lead against Qatar.

#2. The Netherlands are a very balanced squad with contributions from all over the pitch

The Dutch look like a formidable side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, having won seven points from a possible nine in the group stage. Their last time making a splash at the competition was during the 2010 edition as they reached the final of the tournament before losing to Spain after extra time.

This time, however, they have a very balanced squad, with equal presence of youth as well as experience. Their starting lineup average is 28.0 years old and the squad looks well-oiled and there seems to be togetherness in the group. This is visible from the way they did deep to grind out results together.

#1. Senegal are the other team to qualify from Group A

The Dutch secured the top spot in Group A with their win as Senegal and Ecuador went head-to-head for second place. Senegal took the lead in the first half via a penalty but were pegged back in the second half.

However, they grabbed the lead just a few minutes after that goal as Kalidou Koulibaly scored a vital goal. That goal was the difference between the two sides as Ecuador crashed out of the tournament.

