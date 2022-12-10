Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw after 120 minutes in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Oranje defeated the USA 3-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals, having qualified for the knockouts as winners of Group A. They arrived in this game with a good chance of progressing.

La Albiceleste, on the other hand, defeated Australia 2-1 in the round of 16, having qualified as winners of Group C. Lionel Messi was in great form coming into this game, playing a major role so far.

The Netherlands made a positive start to the game and edged Argentina 57 to 43 on possession stats. However, they were ineffective in the final third and attempted just one shot, failing to hit the target. La Albiceleste made better use of the ball as they hit the target thrice with five shots on goal.

Lionel Messi produced a piece of brilliance as he created space through the Netherlands' defense and played Nahuel Molina through. He took a touch before putting the ball past Andries Noppert. Four yellow cards were shown in a competitive first half, with Wout Weghorst being booked on the bench. Argentina led 1-0 at the break.

Louis van Gaal turned to his bench as he looked to alter the course of the match. He made three changes as opposed to one change by Argentina. However, La Albiceleste were handed a lucky break as Denzel Dumfries made a clumsy tackle on Marcos Acuna. The referee awarded a penalty and Lionel Messi stepped up to convert it and make it 2-0.

The Netherlands were down but did not give up. Two substitutes combined to hand Oranje a lifeline as Steven Berghuis crossed the ball into the box. Weghorst did well to get to the ball and headed it past Emi Martinez and into the goal. The Netherlands maintained pressure and were gifted a chance in the last minute of an astonishing 10 minutes of added time.

Teun Koopmeiners played the ball past a confused Argentina wall as Wout Weghorst scored his second goal to send the game into extra time.

Both teams looked exhausted after a grueling end to the game in regular time. Argentina were content to knock the ball around in their own half, as they kept 65% possession in the first period of extra-time. The Netherlands used this opportunity to regroup as they sat deep. The scores remained 2-2 at the end of the first period.

Argentina continued to keep the ball as they looked to carve out an opening to score a late goal. However, the game was to be decided in penalties.

The Netherlands missed their first two spot-kicks, allowing Argentina to build on their confidence. La Albiceleste held on to win despite these issues. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings.

Netherlands Player Ratings

Andries Noppert - 6.5/10

Noppert had a decent game and made two saves.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

Timber had a decent game in defense but was extremely lucky to remain on the pitch after persistent fouls despite being on a yellow card.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Van Dijk had a decent game but missed his penalty in the shootout.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake played the entire 120 minutes and put in a decent performance. He won six of his seven duels and played five accurate long balls.

Denzel Dumfries - 5.5/10

Dumfries had a poor game after playing a crucial role in the Netherlands' win over the USA. He gave away a penalty after making a clumsy challenge. He was also booked.

Marten de Roon - 6/10

De Roon played for just the first period and failed to get into the game as he was replaced at the break.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong had a decent game as he won five duels and played four accurate long balls.

Daley Blind - 7/10

Blind played for just over an hour and won four of his five duels. He also played two accurate long balls and made two interceptions.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo had an eventful game in the middle of the park as he contested 21 duels but won just eight of them. He played one key pass and made two tackles.

Memphis Depay - 6/10

Depay had a poor game as he failed to attempt a single shot despite playing for 78 minutes. He won just three of his eight duels and lost possession 18 times. He was also booked.

Steven Bergwijn - 6/10

Bergwijn attempted one shot in the first half but failed to hit the target. He was booked and was replaced at half-time.

Substitutes

Steven Berghuis - 7/10

He provided an assist for the Netherlands' first goal of the contest with an inviting cross.

Teun Koopmeiners - 7.5/10

Koopmeiners provided an assist for Oranje's dramatic equalizer in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Luuk de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong came on late in the game and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Wout Weghorst - 8.5/10

Weghorst was the star for the Netherlands as he scored a late brace to keep them in contention.

Noa Lang - 6.5/10

Lang came on late in the second half and put in a decent cameo for the Netherlands.

Argentina Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

Martinez failed to make a single save in the 120 minutes he played but made two sensational full-stretch saves in the penalty shootout.

Nahuel Molina - 7/10

Molina had a great game and also scored to give Argentina the lead in the first half.

Cristian Romero - 6.5/10

Romero had a decent game but was booked.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6.5/10

Otamendi continued the trend as he also picked up a yellow card in a thrilling contest.

Lisandro Martinez - 6.5/10

Martinez had a decent game in defense and was also booked.

Marcos Acuna - 7/10

Acuna ventured forward at every opportunity he got and earned the penalty that Messi scored to make it 2-0.

Rodrigo de Paul - 7/10

De Paul had a decent game both on and off the ball. He won five of his eight duels and played one key pass.

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez started in the middle of the park for Argentina and missed his spot-kick in the shootout.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

Mac Allister put in a decent performance on the right flank. He won eight duels, played one key pass, and two accurate long balls.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Messi starred for Argentina once again, assisting their first goal and then stepping up to score from the spot. He also scored a penalty in the shootout.

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

Alvarez had a decent game but failed to make the most of the chances he got.

Substitutes

Leandro Paredes - 7/10

Paredes came on and was involved in the thick of things. He was also booked for a foul.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 6/10

Tagliafico came on in the second half and put in a decent performance.

German Pezzella - 6/10

Pezzella came on in the second half and played well.

Gonzalo Montiel - 6.5/10

Montiel put in a good performance.

Angel Di Maria - 6/10

Di Maria was brought into the game with one eye on the penalty shootout.

