Netherlands 2-2 Spain: 5 Talking Points as entertaining first-leg clash ends in draw with late equaliser | UEFA Nations League 2024-25

A stoppage-time equalizer from Mikel Merino ensured Spain will head back home level with the Netherlands as the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals clash ended 2-2.

The hosts, led by Virgil van Dijk, saw Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert make just his second start for the national side. The attack was led by Memphis Depay, with Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong on the wings.

The visitors, meanwhile, boasted a formidable midfield, including Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, and Pedri. Stars of Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, partnered Alvaro Morata in the front three.

Spain enjoyed a hot start and took the lead inside 10 minutes. Yamal won the ball back deep in the Netherlands' half and found Pedri inside the box, who passed it to Williams. The Athletic Club winger swiveled and shot from close range, finding the back of the net to make it 1-0.

The Oranje remained in the game and found an equaliser through Cody Gakpo. The Liverpool forward squeezed home a powerful shot past Unai Simon's near post after 28 minutes to level the scores.

It was the hosts' turn to enjoy a quick start in the second half as Tijjani Reijnders scored to make it 2-1 in the 46th minute. The AC Milan midfielder arrived late in the box with a clean strike to put home Frimpong's cross to complete the turnaround.

Ronald Koeman's side seemed set to take an advantage into the second leg until things turned for the worse. Left-back Jorrel Hato put in a rash sliding challenge after giving the ball away and received a straight red card, leaving the Netherlands down to 10 men for the last 10 minutes.

It seemed like they would hold their lead despite being a man down, but Spain found an equalizer late on. Williams was involved again, creating space down the left and finding a shot which was parried by the keeper and Mikel Merino reacted quickest, tapping home to make it 2-2.

The result means the two sides will travel to Valencia with everything to play for three days from now. Here are the talking points:

Spain vs Netherlands Talking Points

#5. A shining performance from Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is largely used as a wing-back at club level with Bayer Leverkusen, but the 24-year-old put his attacking talent on display against Spain. He was a constant threat down the right, causing Marc Cucurella all sorts of trouble and finishing with one assist, four completed dribbles and four chances created. He also won the most duels (11) in the match.

#4. Pau Cubarsi injury could be a concern for Barcelona

Barcelona's star teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was forced off with an injury in the first half. The central defender has been a key presence for La Blaugrana this season and fans will eagerly await to learn more about the nature of his injury. Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen came off the bench to make his debut for La Roja.

#3. Nico Williams dazzles for Spain

While Frimpong excelled for Koeman's side, the Athletic Club winger was his equivalent for Luis de la Fuente's men. He produced a moment of real quality for the opener and also played a role in the equalizer.

#2. Late red card will leave Netherlands frustrated

The Netherlands seemed to have the game in the bag until a reckless challenge from Jorrel Hato gave the visitors some hope. The Ajax defender slid in needlessly in the middle of the park, receiving a straight red, which eventually proved costly.

#1. Mikel Merino makes himself a hero

Merino has been deployed as a striker for Arsenal amidst the Gunners' injury issues and the midfielder showed a top poacher's instincts for Spain's second goal. He was on hand to react to a parried save from Bart Verbruggen, collecting a crucial goal for La Roja.

