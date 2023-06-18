Netherlands 2-3 Italy: 5 talking points as Azzurri clinch third place in thriller | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Italy sealed third place in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after beating Netherlands 3-2 on Sunday (June 18).

Federico Dimarco opened the scoring for the Azzurri in the sixth minute after being picked out by Gianluca Raspadori inside the box. Davide Frattesi doubled their advantage 14 minutes later as the Sassuolo star diverted Wilfried Gnonto's mishit shot past Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Steven Bergwijn pulled one back for the Oranje in the 68th minute as the Netherlands improved their attack after the break. However, Federico Chiesa restored Italy's two-goal advantage just four minutes later.

Wout Weghorst appeared to have made it 3-2 for the Netherlands after finishing from close range following an intelligent set-piece, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

In the 89th minute, though, Giorgio Wijnaldum pulled another goal back with a cool finish to further cut Italy's advantage. Ronald Koeman's side huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser in stoppage time, but the European champions held on to see out the game.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Italy and Netherlands serve up instant thriller

It was just a third-place match of the 'mini Euros', which is the Nations League. Yet, Netherlands and Italy produced a brilliant show of football that was thrilling to watch.

Italy were the dominant side in the opening stanza and went 2-0 up before the break, through goals from Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi. The Netherlands sprung to life after the break and scored twice, but it wasn't enough, with Federico Chiesa scoring a third for the Azzurri inbetween the Dutch goals.

There could've been more goals late on, but both teams were guilty of missing chances. Nonetheless, it was an entertaining game between two European giants.

#4 Giorginio Wijnaldum shows what he can do when fit

Giorginio Wijnaldum is coming off a difficult club season. His move to AS Roma quickly went off the rails after he suffered a tibia fracture in August last year that kept him out of action for months.

Even after recovering, the Dutchman couldn't produce his best form and looked well below his best. On Sunday, though, he came off the bench and made a lovely finish to show that he's still got it.

The former Liverpool star latched onto an inviting cross from Joey Veerman and fired the ball into the roof of the net despite a tug from Francesco Acerbi. It was a reminder that if Wijnaldum is fit and serviced properly, he can be a real threat.

#3 Davide Frattesi could be Italy's next big thing

Italy have some quality options in attack, but they don't always shine. However, there could be a new star on the horizon in Davide Frattesi, who opened his Azzurri account on Sunday.

The 23-year-old made his international debut last year but has truly shone in the Nations League this month. He was a big threat to Spain in the semifinal defeat and has now scored against Netherlands in the third-place game.

Wilfried Gnonto mishit a shot in the 20th minute, but Frattesi was at the right place at the right time to connect with the ball, and fire it past Justin Bijlow. Following a nervous VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand, and Italy went 2-0 up.

If Frattesi can maintain this form, he could become the real deal for his team.

#2 Netherlands up ante, but it was too little too late

Netherlands didn't test Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma enough in the first half despite going forward on a few occasions. After the break, though, the Oranje netted twice after upping the ante, but it wasn't enough to salvage the game.

Steven Bergwijn came off the bench and pulled one back for the hosts with a cool finish in the 68th minute as Italy's defence was in sixes and sevens. In the 89th minute, Wijnaldum, another substitute, reduced the deficit after Chiesa had restored Italy's two-goal advantage.

Before those two strikes, Cody Gakpo and Dunzel Dumfries had also come close to scoring, but couldn't hit their shots with enough venom as the Netherlands improved vastly after the break. Italy, though, did just enough to see out the game.

#1 Italy come third again

In the 2020-21 season of the Nations League, Italy went out in the semifinals to Spain before seeing off Belgium in the third-place game. This time around, too, the Azzurri were beaten by La Roja in the last four, but beat Netherlands to finish in third.

While it's a respectable finish, it's difficult to ignore Italy's decline since winning Euro 2020. The reigning European champions have looked like a pale shadow of their rip-roaring selves that romped to the Henri Delaunay trophy at the Wembley two years ago, missing the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For now, though, their attention turns towards the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which they resume in September against North Macedonia, their conquerors in the World Cup playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes