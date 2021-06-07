Netherlands 3-0 Georgia: Netherlands Player ratings as Oranje coast to emphatic win | International Friendlies 2021

Netherlands wrapped up their preparations for Euro 2020 with a comprehensive 3-0 friendly win over Georgia in Enschede.

A penalty from Memphis Depay, coupled with goals from Wout Weghorst and Ryan Gravenberch, got the job done for the Oranje ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine next Monday.

The hosts started the match brightly, finding the breakthrough in the ninth minute when Depay clinically dispatched a penalty but appeared to lose steam thereafter. After making a change at the break - Nathan Ake coming on for Daley Blind - Netherlands improved and came lose to doubling their lead before Weghorst and Gravenberch put the game beyond Georgia.

The visitors showed attacking intent in the second half, with Jaba Jighuari smashing an effort against the crossbar. But that wasn't enough for them to find a way past the Dutch.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Netherlands:

Maarten Stekelenburg - 7/10

Played his first game for Netherlands in five years, Stekelenburg wasn't really tested, but there were moments when he had to remain on guard. He was beaten when Jighuari fired from distance, but the shot came back off the woodwork.

David Dumfries - 7/10

Given acres of space to run into, Dumfries drove forward to devastating effect. He won Netherlands the penalty, which Depay converted to open the scoring on the night.

Jurrien Timber - 8/10

After scripting a meteoric rise at Ajax, Timber is now making his presence felt for Netherlands. In what was only his second game for the Oranje, the teenager produced an impressive display. His reading of the game belied his young years, so Timber could start for Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Stefan de Vrij - 7/10

A solid performance from De Vrij, who also demonstrated his leadership skills. He was a vocal presence in defence and produced an incredible last-ditch tackle early on to deny Georgia an equaliser.

Daley Blind - 7/10

He was almost ruled out of Euro 2020 due to injury. But the former Manchester United star recovered in time and produced a tidy performance against Georgia.

Owen Wijndal - 6/10

It was not the most promising of displays from Wijndal. He provided an attacking outlet for the Netherlands but needs to work on the defensive side of his game.

Marten de Roon - 5/10

The weakest link in the Netherlands' attack, De Roon was poor on the ball, lacking in both composure and strength. He also scuffed an effort wide off the post.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8/10

Wijnaldum was involved in the penalty incident and was key in breaking down Georgia's attacking play with vital interceptions. Contrary to his 2020-21 season with Liverpool, this was a much better performance from Wijnaldum ahead of Euro 2020.

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

Playing in a more advanced role, De Jong wreaked havoc in Georgia's defence, laying some excellent through-balls and teeing up well with Depay for Netherlands' second goal.

Wout Weghorst - 8/10

It was a good attacking game from the Wolfsburg ace, as he scored his first goal for Netherlands to give manager Frank de Boer food for thought ahead of Euro 2020.

Scoring his first goal for Netherlands!



Absolute passion from Wout Weghorst! pic.twitter.com/TYixUS3srG — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) June 6, 2021

Memphis Depay - 9/10

The prolific striker was at the heart of Netherlands' attack again, scoring the opener from the spot before assisting Weghorst for the second. Producing another talismanic performance, Depay is shaping up well for the Euros.

Memphis Depay’s last seven games for The Netherlands:



Goals: 7

Assists: 3



Carrying the nation’s hopes 🇳🇱🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pv7bsYN7PZ — Goal (@goal) June 6, 2021

Ratings of Netherlands substitutes:

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Replacing Blind at half-time, Ake comfortably slotted into the Netherlands' defence.

Steven Berghuis - 7/10

After coming on in the 78th minute, the Feyenoord winger brought in more attacking flair than what De Roon managed in more than an hour.

Patrick van Aanholt - 6/10

Van Aanholt could've scored immediately after coming on but fired his effort agonisingly wide.

Davy Klaassen - 6/10

Klaassen created a chance after brilliantly intercepting the ball, but Malen took too long to get his shot away.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

The youngster put the icing on the cake by scoring his third goal for Netherlands. Gravenberch generally looked dominant on the ball and showed incredible tactical awareness.

Donyell Malen - 8/10

Malen's link-up play with Depay was deadly, and he helped create Netherlands' second goal with some eye-catching footwork to get the better of his marker. He has a good chance of starting for Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Please help Sportskeeda's football section improve by taking this 30-second survey.

Edited by BH