Netherlands 3-0 Germany: Three reasons for the Dutch demolition job

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 14 Oct 2018, 07:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Netherlands record their biggest ever victory over Germany

Netherlands piled more misery on Germany with a 3-0 vanquish in the Nations League clash as Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum all bagged a goal each. The victory also marks the nation's first over the Diemannschaft since 2002, but more importantly, the biggest in history!

Germany's dire show in Russia has spilled over into this competition, with another toothless display being the highlight. They are yet to score after two games and have been consigned to the bottom of Group 1 in League A, with a genuine possibility of getting relegated to a lower league. Next up is France again, whereas the Netherlands can gleefully look forward to a friendly fixture against World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

With that in mind, here's three reasons behind the hosts' historic win:

#1 Netherlands expose Germany's vulnerabilities

Netherlands pounced on Germany's shortcomings

Throughout the first 45 minutes, the Oranje ran the roughshod over a hapless visitors with high press and brisk passing. They created a handful of half-decent chances after a dominant show from the flanks, but it was in the second-half when the Netherlands truly delivered the knockout punch.

Germany's attacking frustrations were increasingly visible and hence pushed bodies forward in search of an all-important goal. That left acres of space at the back for the Dutch to exploit which they duly did; through brilliantly executed counter-attacks. Take the second and third goal for example - the defenders were out of position while Toni Kroos and Emre Can had abandoned their defensive duties to try and get more involved in the attack, reminiscent of Germany's mistakes in the Russian showpiece.

The Netherlands were happy to sit back and wait for the perfect opportunity. They managed not one but to create two of those, thoroughly exposing a major frailty in this deplorable German side.

1 / 3 NEXT