Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Player ratings as Georginio Wijnaldum's brace relegates the Dragons | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Bosnia and Herzegovina were relegated from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League after going down 3-1 to the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena.

Liverpool star Geoginio Wijnaldum struck twice inside the opening 15 minutes to put the home side comfortably ahead, before Memphis Depay added a third after the break.

Bosnia pulled one back through Smail Prevjlak in the 63rd minute, but never looked like fighting to draw level in what was a limp performance from them.

The defeat now condemns Dusan Bajevic's side back into League 2, whereas the Oranje keep their hopes alive of progressing into the final four again.

Here are the player ratings for the Netherlands:

Tim Krul - 7/10

The 32-year old had an easy game and was supposedly heading towards another clean sheet for the Netherlands. A defensive lapse allowed Prevljak to put one past him just after the hour mark. Unlucky.

Denzel Dumfries - 8/10

Back into the Netherlands lineup today, Dumfries totally justified his inclusion with a top-notch performance. His marauding runs down the right flank were a huge cause of concern for the visitors.

Advertisement

He even assisted Wijnaldum for his opening goal, laying it on a plate for him with an immaculate defense-splitting pass, before setting up Depay in the second half.

Denzel Dumfries assisted two of Netherlands’ three goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Laying it on a plate for Wijnaldum and Depay. pic.twitter.com/Oh72NOZhpK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 15, 2020

Stefan de Vrij - 7/10

With the visitors rarely threatening, de Vrij had little to do in the match. He showed excellent positional awareness, but couldn't prevent Bosnia from pulling a goal back.

Daley Blind - 7/10

Blind was composed in possession and organsed the Netherlands defense well. He was slightly out of position when Bosnia scored, but otherwise a clean performance from the former Manchester United man.

Owen Wijndal - 7.5/10

An impressive performance from the youngster today, who, just like Dumfries on the other flank, was involved heavily in the attack. He worked very well with Depay and also tested Bosnian goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic with a rasping effort in the second half.

The Netherlands ran the show in the midfield

Advertisement

Davy Klaassen - 7/10

Besides his extensive passing range, there was little to write home about the Ajax star. He lacked composure off the ball, making two reckless challenges in the second half and going into the book for the same.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8/10

The Netherlands captain led from the front, netting twice inside the opening 15 minutes of the match to put the Oranje comfortably ahead. Both of his strikes were easy finishes, but full marks for the Liverpool star for his anticipation and perfectly-timed runs.

Gini Wijnaldum so far today:



⚽️—6’

⚽️—13’



He’s scored seven of Netherlands’ last 12 goals 💥 pic.twitter.com/7SxoISCBXG — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 15, 2020

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

He was the battering ram today, which obstructed Bosnia's movements and prevented them from stringing together attacks with his ball-winning capability. His distribution skills were top notch too, registering a 92% pass success rate and also making two key passes.

Steven Berghuis - 8/10

The Feyenoord winger ran tirelessly all night, showing tremendous energy and work rate. He set up Wijnaldum's second goal and tested Sehic with two powerful efforts in the second half.

8 - Steven Berghuis attempted 8 shots v Bosnia & Herzegovina; since his debut in May 2016, Berghuis is the player with the most shots for Oranje without scoring (19). Search. pic.twitter.com/jjjh4VSxJV — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

Luuk de Jong - 7/10

Not the best night for the Sevilla marksman, even though the home side laid siege on the Bosnian goal. He was eclipsed by the wide men tonight and was really unlucky to have a legitimate goal ruled out in the first half.

Memphis Depay - 8.5/10

Another attacking masterclass from the Lyon striker, who also scored his first goal for the Netherlands in over a year. He was involved in the previous two goals too, laying some wonderful cross-field passes for Dumfries and Berghouis to pounce on.

The Netherlands' Substitutes

Donny van de Beek - 6/10

He was given about half an hour in the match, but besides some good passing moves, the Manchester United man offered nothing for the Netherlands.

Hans Hateboer - 6/10

Upon replacing Dumfries, the Atalanta full-back failed to match the former's energy and attacking impetus. He came close to finding the goal on one occasion though, but saw his headed effort cleared by Sinisa Sanicanin.

Quincy Promes - N/A

Promes was subbed on with just 10 minutes left and made just a few touches to close out the match.

Patrick van Aanholt - N/A

Replacing Wijndal, the Crystal Palace star came on with Promes, but didn't see much of the ball to have an impact for the Netherlands.

Calvin Stengs - N/A

The 21-year old came on for the Netherlands in the 89th minute, which is normally too late for anyone to make an impression.