Netherlands 3-1 USA: 5 Talking Points as clinical Oranje move into quarterfinals | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands beat USA 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday (December 3) in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Oranje. The Barcelona forward converted a perfect low cross from Denzel Dumfries in the tenth minute to put his team in the ascendancy. USA created a few good chances but couldn't make them count.

Netherlands made them pay for their profligacy as Daley Blind doubled his team's lead from another perfect ball from Dumfries on the brink of half-time. Gregg Berhalter's men got back in the contest through Haji Wright in the 76th minute.

He scored an outrageous goal to give his side a glimmer of hope, but that didn't last long, as Dumfries restored Netherlands' two-goal lead nine minutes from time. That was enough to make the Oranje the first team into the quarterfinals, where they await the winner of Australia-Argentina clash.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 USA rue missed chances

USA started the game strongly, but the Netherlands gained control of proceedings and never looked back.

On multiple occasions in the first half, USA did everything right from getting into the final third to making the final pass but lacked the final output. They looked too cautious and shied away from taking shots on goal.

Timothy Weah's ferocious strike close to half-time gave the Americans some hope, but it wasn't enough to cause the Dutch defenders any trouble. Their extra caution and lack of experience proved to be their undoing.

#4 USA's defence was a mess

The USA's backline was in shambles against Louis Van Gaal's side. The Americans were all over the place and left a lot of space at the back, allowing Netherlands to counter attack at will.

Whenever USA moved forward while attacking and lost possession, Netherlands found massive pockets of space left behind by Gregg Berhalter's men at the back. The American defenders suffered on the wings, which Netherlands exploited well Berhalter was so frustrated that he took off Sergino Dest in the 75th minute in favour of DeAndre Yedlin.

#3 Memphis Depay takes centre stage

Netherlands vs USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Memphis Depay scored the opening goal to set the stage for Netherlands. The 28-year-old scored a great goal after capping off a brilliant team move.

Apart from the goal, he won four duels, made three recoveries, completed one dribble and created one chance during his stay on the pitch.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Memphis Depay's goal ended a sequence of 20 uninterrupted passes, the most on record for a Netherlands goal at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Total. 20 - Memphis Depay's goal ended a sequence of 20 uninterrupted passes, the most on record for a Netherlands goal at the World Cup (1966 onwards). Total. https://t.co/fQU2N0EDxy

Depay has now scored 15 goals for the Oranje in 17 appearances. Netherlands will hope that he continues his red-hot form in the last eight and possibly beyond.

#2 Netherlands wing backs put up massive show

Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind had a magical game against USA. Whole Dumfries scored one and assisted twice, the latter scored and assisted one apiece.

Dumfries was a menace every time he advanced high up the pitch. The 26-year-old was very clever moving forward, and all his passes were well directed. His attacking prowess proved to be no match for USA.

Squawka @Squawka Denzel Dumfries' game by numbers vs. USA:



70 touches

8 passes into final ⅓

5 x possession won

3 crosses

3 interceptions

3 touches in opp. box

2 aerial duels won

2 chances created

2 clearances

2 assists

1 goal-line clearance

1 shot

1 goal

0 x dribbled past



A wing-back clinic. Denzel Dumfries' game by numbers vs. USA:70 touches8 passes into final ⅓5 x possession won3 crosses3 interceptions3 touches in opp. box2 aerial duels won2 chances created2 clearances2 assists1 goal-line clearance1 shot1 goal0 x dribbled pastA wing-back clinic. https://t.co/B08rmVijE3

Blind, too, had a solid game. He won nine duels, made eight recoveries, created one chance, won five tackles, completed one dribble and made two clearances.

#1 Louis van Gaal has transformed the Oranje

Louis van Gaal has been unbeaten since returning to the national side in 2021. The reputed coach has a track record of 14 wins and five draws in 19 games he has been in charge of the Oranje since taking over from Frank de Boer.

The team's fortunes have had a complete turnaround since his arrival. The Netherlands have scored 49 goals, conceded 15 goals and kept eight clean sheets under him. The Oranje have looked rejuvenated and playing some great football and will now dream of going all the way in Qatar.

Note: Stats as per FotMob

