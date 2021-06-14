Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine: Player ratings as Denzel Dumfries goal settles nerve-wracking encounter | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands marked their return to the European stage with a nervy 3-2 win over Ukraine in Amsterdam in their Euro 2020 opener.

Denzel Dumfries scored just five minutes from normal time after Ukraine had come back from two goals down to draw level, thus breaking the visitors' hearts.

An entertaining first-half ended 0-0, but skipper Georginio Wijnaldum broke the deadlock soon after the restart with a stunning strike.

Wout Weghorst doubled the home side's lead just minutes later and the match seemed to be over for the Yellow and Blues, but quick-fire goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk in the final quarter drew the teams level.

Franck de Boer's side were stunned but didn't let their heads go down with Dumfries heading a superb Nathan Ake cross into the back of the net in the 85th minute to settle a roller-coaster encounter.

🤯 5 second-half goals in Amsterdam!



🇳🇱🆚🇺🇦 Netherlands vs Ukraine = _______



⚽️⏰5⃣2⃣ Wijnaldum

⚽️⏰5⃣9⃣ Weghorst

⚽️⏰7⃣5⃣ Yarmolenko

⚽️⏰7⃣9⃣ Yaremchuk

⚽️⏰8⃣5⃣ Dumfries #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6FYZgpqlxu — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

The Netherlands are up and running in Group C but trail Austria on goal difference, whom they play next, while Ukraine will be hoping to bounce back against debutants North Macedonia.

Here are the player ratings for the Netherlands:

Martin Sketelenburg - 7/10

The Netherlands custodian was eclipsed by his Ukrainian counterpart's heroics but made a few crucial saves himself, although Sketelenburg had no chance with Yarmolenko's breath-taking long-range effort.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

The 19-year-old was steady in defense and showed good positional awareness when Ukraine threatened to attack.

Stefan de Vrij - 7/10

Assured and composed, the Inter Milan centre-back marshaled the rearguard in style. He wasn't afraid to break forward on a few occasions either.

Daley Blind - 7/10

His participation at the Euros was unlikely after undergoing an ankle surgery in March, but the veteran centre-back didn't just recover, he looked right at home too in the Netherlands backline.

Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Dumfries constantly asked questions of the Ukrainian defense, although he should've buried his header in the first half. He was involved in the first and second goals, getting the ball into the box before it fell to Weghorst for the latter, before heading in the winner late on.

🥳 What a moment for Denzel Dumfries!



🇳🇱 First international goal = opening game winner 💪#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/K5LlxE05Lc — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

Martin de Roon - 7/10

He made some excellent ball recoveries in the first-half and helped out defensively too, but his impact waned after the break.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 8/10

The Netherlands captain was lively from the off and kept pushing his side forward. The new PSG man even scored a brilliant opening goal for the hosts.

🇳🇱 Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 15 goals in his last 26 appearances for the Netherlands 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/wZMk2eMQzZ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

Frenkie de Jong - 7.5/10

Elegant on the ball and passing it around with precocious accuracy, De Jong put in a tidy performance in midfield.

Patrick van Aanholt - 7/10

The Crystal Palace star made some vital blocks and interceptions defensively but couldn't produce anything of note in the attack, even blasting a good chance over the bar.

Wout Weghorst - 8/10

He was chosen ahead of Luuk de Jong and repaid the manager's faith with a goal. It was only his second goal for the Netherlands.

Memphis Depay - 7.5/10

He was a constant threat to Ukraine with his intelligent movements and devastating link-up play. Depay was unlucky not to have found a goal amid so much goal-mouth action, but this is a long tournament, and he'll be back.

Substitutes

Nathan Ake - 8/10

The Netherlands youngster set up Dumfries for their third goal with a superb long-range cross.

Joel Veltman - 7/10

He replaced Timber at the heart of their defense and looked alright.

Owen Wijndal - 6/10

Wijndal laid out one good cross for Weghorst but the striker was off the pace and couldn't connect with it.

Luuk de Jong - N/A

The Sevilla targetman entered the action too late.

Donyell Malen - N/A

He, too, came on in stoppage time just to see off the game.

