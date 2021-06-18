Netherlands 2-0 Austria: Player ratings as Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries send Oranje into the next round | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands became the latest side to qualify for Round of 16 at Euro 2020 after seeing off Austria 2-0 in Amsterdam.

A penalty from Memphis Depay put the Dutch ahead in the 11th minute. Denzel Dumfries added to the lead in the second half to make it six points for the Oranje after two games. They have secured a spot in the knockouts and are also guaranteed first place in Group C.

A poor challenge by David Alaba on Dumfries culminated in a spot-kick for the hosts, which Depay nonchalantly converted. He could have had a second in the 40th minute, but the striker fired a good chance over the bar.

Austria were off the pace throughout the match and rarely made any attempts at the Netherlands goal for much of the game. They saw the game put to bed a little over the hour mark when Dumfries capped off a beautiful counter-attack.

The Netherlands play debutants North Macedonia in their last group fixture while Austria lock horns with Ukraine.

Player ratings for the Netherlands

Martin Stekelenburg - 7/10

Given that the Netherlands were on top for much of the game, Stekelenburg was largely a spectactor. He had to be on his toes late on, however, as Austria tried to mount a comeback.

Stefan de Vrij - 7/10

He went down inside the area but no penalty was given. de Vrij was then lucky to escape a card for a cynical foul on Sabitzer. Aside from these two incidents, the Inter Milan star marshaled the backline well.

Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

de Ligt was phenomenal in defense and read the game excellently. He made several crucial blocks and clearances to keep the Austrians out. The Juventus defender also came close to scoring, but saw his close-range header saved on the line by Bachmann.

Daley Blind - 7/10

Blind exercised a good sense of positioning throughout the match. The Dutch old guard also helped the team build from the back with his expansive passing.

Denzel Dumfries - 8/10

Dumfries was excellent down the right wing for the Netherlands, constantly moving forward. He caused problems down the flank for Austria throughout the game and capped it off with a goal, his second of the competition.

Martin de Roon - 6.5/10

His defending early on was suspect, but de Roon found his footing as the match went on. He also received a booking for a poor challenge on Gregoritsch.

Frenkie de Jong - 7.5/10

An electric performance from the Barcelona midfielder, who constantly looked to get the ball forward. Coupled with his eye-catching dribbling skills. de Jong also completed five out of seven attempted dribbles and made one key pass.

Patrick van Aanholt - 7/10

van Aanholt constantly asked questions of the Austrian defense with his speed and movements. The Crystal Palace defender also sent a beautiful cross to Depay, which the striker failed to bury.

Giorginio Wijnaldum - 7.5/10

The Netherlands skipper ran the show for the hosts in midfield, getting into a variety of positions. Wijnaldum was among the best players on the pitch.

Wout Weghorst - 6/10

Weghorst couldn't link up with Depay much throughout the game. The only time he did find his strike partner was with a beautiful over-the-top cross which the latter failed to score with.

Memphis Depay - 8/10

Memphis Depay was excellent for the Netherlands against Austria on Matchday 2

The prolific striker opened his account at the Euros with a confident penalty. He did miss a couple of chances, but made up for it by orchestrating the move which culminated in the Netherlands' second goal.

Substitutes

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake replaced Blind and slotted into the defense seamlessly. He made a tackle and an interception in his 25 minutes on the pitch.

Owen Wijndal - 6/10

Wijndal struggled to get himself involved in the proceedings after replacing van Aanholt. He barely got a touch of the ball.

Luuk de Jong - 6/10

de Jong barely got a sniff of the ball after replacing Depay in the 82nd minute. The Sevilla striker failed to get a single shot away in his time on the pitch.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

The youngster saw very little of the ball and couldn't make any impact tonight for the Netherlands.

Donyell Malen - 7/10

Malen led the Dutch counter that lead to the second goal in the 67th minute. The PSV man went one-on-one with Bachmann before unselfishly squaring the ball to Dumfries.

